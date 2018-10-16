Youth Olympics 2018: Wrap-up of India's Performance on October 15

Suraj Panwar clinched silver in the Men's 5km walk, to take India's medal tally to 11, with three golds

It was yet another memorable day for the Indian contingent at the third Youth Olympics at Buenos Aires as Suraj Panwar, participating in the Men's 5 kilometer walk, clinched silver to take India's medal tally up to 11, which includes 3 gold and eight silver medals.

Having finished second in the Stage 1 Heats and second in the Stage 2 Heats, Panwar, with a timing of 40:59.17 finished second best to Oscar Patin from Ecuador.

Here is how Team India fared on October 15 (Day 9) of the competition.

Archery

Men's Recurve Individual Round of 32 - Akash won 6-5 against Benjamen Lee from Canada to advance to the Round of 16. He will play Jose Solera from Spain in the next round on October 17.

Women's Recurve Individual Round of 32 - Himani Kumari won 7-1 against Jil Walter from Samoa to advance to the Round of 16. She will play Catalina Gnoriega from the United States of America on October 16.

Athletics

Men's 800 meter - Sreekiran Nandakumar with a total timing of 3:58.93 finished 22nd

Men's 5 kilometer walk - Suraj Panwar with a total timing of 40:59.17 clinched silver

Women's Cross Country - Seema with a total timing of 14:25 finished 32nd

Boxing

Women's Flyweight 51kg Preliminaries - Jyoti Gulia lost 0-5 to La Piana from Italy and crashed out.

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: October 16, 2018

Venue: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here.

To follow the third Youth Olympics and keep track of the happenings, click here.