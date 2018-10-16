Youth Olympics 2018: Wrap-up of India's Performance on October 15
It was yet another memorable day for the Indian contingent at the third Youth Olympics at Buenos Aires as Suraj Panwar, participating in the Men's 5 kilometer walk, clinched silver to take India's medal tally up to 11, which includes 3 gold and eight silver medals.
Having finished second in the Stage 1 Heats and second in the Stage 2 Heats, Panwar, with a timing of 40:59.17 finished second best to Oscar Patin from Ecuador.
Here is how Team India fared on October 15 (Day 9) of the competition.
Archery
Men's Recurve Individual Round of 32 - Akash won 6-5 against Benjamen Lee from Canada to advance to the Round of 16. He will play Jose Solera from Spain in the next round on October 17.
Women's Recurve Individual Round of 32 - Himani Kumari won 7-1 against Jil Walter from Samoa to advance to the Round of 16. She will play Catalina Gnoriega from the United States of America on October 16.
Athletics
Men's 800 meter - Sreekiran Nandakumar with a total timing of 3:58.93 finished 22nd
Men's 5 kilometer walk - Suraj Panwar with a total timing of 40:59.17 clinched silver
Women's Cross Country - Seema with a total timing of 14:25 finished 32nd
Boxing
Women's Flyweight 51kg Preliminaries - Jyoti Gulia lost 0-5 to La Piana from Italy and crashed out.
