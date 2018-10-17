×
Youth Olympics 2018: Wrap-up of India's Performance on October 16

Sarah Waris
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
19   //    17 Oct 2018, 12:09 IST

Chithravel was the first bronze medalist for India
Chithravel was the first bronze medalist for India

Living up to expectations, Praveen Chithravel, taking part in the Men's Triple Jump event in the third Youth Olympics that are being held at Buenos Aires, walked away with India's twelfth medal in the competition. Finishing with a distance of 31.52, the player was third best and helped cap off a decent outing in athletics for India. Previously, Suraj Panwar had clinched silver in the Men's 5km walk.

Just one player is left to compete from India in the event. Archer Akash will be in action on Day 11 and will go head-to-head with Spain's Jose Solera on October 17 in the Round of 16. He would hope to end India's already successful campaign on a further high.

Here is how Team India fared on Day 10 (October 16) of the competition.

Archery

Women's Recurve Individual Round of 16 - Himani Kumari lost 4-6 against Catalina GNoriega from the United States of America and did not advance to the next round.

Athletics

Men's 200m - Nisar Ahmad ended with a timing of 21.72 to finish Stage 2 ranked 19th. His overall timing was 43.80 and overall rank was 19.

Women's 400m Hurdles (76.2 cm) - Vishnupriya Jayaprakashan, with a timing of 1:01.92, finished 12th in Stage 2. Her overall timing was 2:04.48 and overall rank was 12.

Men's Javelin Throw 700 g - Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Raina with a distance of 75.06 finished at an impressive rank of 3 in Stage 2. However, his total distance was 146.51 and his overall rank, 6.

Boys' Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel finished 5th in Stage 2 after he managed a distance of 15.68. He won bronze after his final distance read 31.52 to hand India their twelfth medal in the Games.

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: October 14, 2018

Venue: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here

