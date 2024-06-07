Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 14, 2024

Cronulla Sharks will look to return to winning ways this Saturday (June 8) when they travel to Brisbane to face Brisbane Broncos at the Suncorp Stadium in the NRL Round 14.

The Sharks endured disappointing losses in Rounds 12 and 13 to the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers, respectively, after a seven-match winning streak. This recent downward trend over the past few weeks resulted in them losing their top spot on the table to the Melbourne Storm.

A third consecutive loss would be devastating for the Sharks and could hamper their premiership dreams, thus they will be all out for victory.

Brisbane Broncos, meanwhile, had a bye last week and will be poised to return to winning after losing to Gold Coast Titans in Round 12. The Broncos were on a two-game winning streak before the two-point loss to the Titans and will attempt to force their way back into the top four.

The Broncos' recent form at home though raises doubts heading into this clash as they lost their last two home games. The Sharks have been decent on the road with three wins from five away games.

However, history shows that Brisbane Broncos have had the upper hand in this matchup in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings. This clash could go either way, but the safer call will be a win for the Broncos who are fully rested and have the home advantage.

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks Form Guide

Brisbane Broncos Form Guide (WLWWL): The Brisbane Broncos are seventh in the NRL ladder.

Cronulla Sharks Form Guide (WWWLL): The Cronulla Sharks are second in the NRL ladder.

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks Team News

Brisbane Broncos

Injured: Kotoni Staggs (Rib), Jesse Arthars (Jaw), Reece Walsh (Concussion), Ben Te Kura (Linsfranc), Tristan Sailor (Ankle), Adam Reynolds (Biceps)

Suspended: none

Cronulla Sharks

Injured: Jesse Colquhoun (Foot), Teig Wilton (Shoulder)

Suspended: none

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks Predicted Lineups

Brisbane Broncos

Backs: Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Selwyn Cobbo, Corey Oates, Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs

Forwards: Corey Jensen, Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Jordan Riki, Brendan Piakura, Billy Walters

Interchange: Xavier Willison, Kobe Hetherington, Tyson Smoothy, Jack Gosiewski

Reserves: Martin Taupau, Blake Mozer, Josh Rogers, Flecther Baker, Josiah Karapani, Tristain Sailor, Jaiyden Hunt

Cronulla Sharks

Backs: Daniel Atkinson, Kayal Iro, William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien, Braydon Trindall, Ronaldo Mulitalo

Forwards: Thomas Hazelton, Cameron McInnes, Siosifa Talakai, Briton Nikora, Blayke Brailey, Oregon Kaufusi

Interchange: Royce Hunt, Toby Rudolf, Jack Williams, Tuku Hau Taphua

Reserves: Niwhai Puru, Jesse Colquhoun, Bily Burns, Mawene Hiroti, Jayden Berrell

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks Prediction

Prediction: Brisbane Broncos to win by a small margin.