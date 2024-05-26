Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 12, 2024

The Brisbane Broncos face the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon at the Suncorp Stadium in the NRL Round 12. The Broncos enter the match as the clear favorites.

The Broncos will aim to win their third straight game after beating the Sea Eagles in the last round. Their recent form seems imperious, as they’ve made easy work of the Parramatta Eels and overcame the high-pressure game of Manly.

Not to mention that they’re only two points away from joining the Dolphins and the Penrith Panthers in the top-four. But their round 9 (40-18) loss to the Roosters brought them a dose of reality. The Broncos are certainly beatable; the question is, can the Titans put a stop to Brisbane’s growing momentum?

The Gold Coast Titans are coming off a tough loss to the Newcastle Knights. The Titans had a 24-10 lead over the Knights by half-time and seemed to be on their way to their first back-to-back wins this season. However, they lost their momentum in the second half and failed to score a goal, leading to a four-point victory for the Knights.

The Titans have been inconsistent, and their form reflects this inconsistency. Brisbane are the much safer bet, especially as they’ve won the last four meetings between the two sides. Expect the Broncos to coast to a comfortable win.

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans Head-to-Head

Brisbane Broncos Form Guide (WWLWW): The Brisbane Broncos are sixth in the NRL standings.

Gold Coast Titans Form Guide (LWLWL): The Gold Coast Titans are 15th in the NRL standings.

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans Team News

Brisbane Broncos

Injured: Kotoni Staggs (ribs), Jesse Arthars (jaw)

Suspended: none

Gold Coast Titans

Injured: Jayden Cambell (knee), Jojo Fifita (pectoral), Kieran Foran (hamstring), Phillip Sami (hamstring), Tanah Boyd (wrist), Harley Smith-Shields (pectoral), AJ Brimson (groin), Jaimin Jolliffe (pectoral), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (knee)

Suspended: none

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans Predicted Lineups

Brisbane Broncos

Backs: Reece Walsh, Corey Oates, Josiah Karapani, Selwyn Cobbo, Deine Mariner, Ezra Mam, Jock Madden

Forwards: Corey Jensen, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: Tyson Smoothy, Xavier Willison, Kobe Hetherington, Jack Goseiwski

Reserves: Josh Rogers, Fletcher Baker

Gold Coast Titans

Backs: Keano Kini, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Brian Kelly, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Tony Francis, Chris Randall, Tom Weaver

Forwards: Moeaki Fotuaika, Sam Verrills, Josiah Pahulu, David Fifita, Beau Fermor, Klese Haas

Interchange: Keenan Palasia, Isaac Liu, Erin Clark, Joe Stimson

Reserves: Jaylan De Groot, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans Prediction

Prediction: Broncos by 18 points