Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters Prediction and Betting Tips: NRL Round 9 2024

The Brisbane Broncos take on the Sydney Roosters on Friday in round 9 of the NRL season.

The Roosters are coming off a round 7 ANZAC Day win, beating the Dragons by 60 points and will be confident heading into this game. They are facing a team they’ve already beaten this season and will look to pull off another upset.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will have their eyes set on revenge. Brisbane has had a near-flawless run since their round one loss to the Roosters and will look to avenge their loss to the Roosters.

This is set to be an epic clash between two teams who look unstoppable. Read on to get the prediction and tips for this game.

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 games between both sides

3/3/24: Roosters 20-10 Broncos

27/7/23: Broncos 32-10 Roosters

4/8/22: Roosters 34-16 Broncos

8/4/22: Broncos 20-24 Roosters

13/8/21: Broncos 20-21 Roosters

Broncos Form

WLWWW

R8: Tigers 10-34 Broncos

R7: Broncos 34-10 Raiders

R6: Broncos 28-14 Dolphins

R5: Storm 34-12 Cowboys

R4: Broncos 38-12 Cowboys

Roosters Form

LLWLW

R8: Dragons 18-60 Roosters

R7: Roosters 12-18 Storm

R6: Knights 20-22 Roosters

R5: Bulldogs 30-26 Roosters

R4: Roosters 16-22 Panthers

Broncos Injuries

Jock Madden, Pectoral (TBC)

Roosters Injuries

Billy Smith, Ankle (Indefinite)

Michael Jennings, Triceps (TBC)

Spencer Leniu, Suspension, (Round 10)

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters Match Details

Match: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Date: Friday May 3

Start Time: 8 pm AEST

Venue: Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters Preview

This has been a great month for the Broncos. Last week against the Tigers, the Broncos had a quick start, with Deine Mariner scoring five minutes into the game.

Another five unanswered tries gave the Broncos a 34-0 lead 66 minutes into the game. The match ended with the Broncos winning 34-10. They look phenomenal right now, but if there’s any team that can give them a tough time, it’s the Roosters.

They were equally as impressive in their last match, against the Dragons in round 7. Recovering from a slow start, they closed the show with a 60-point victory. Sam Walker delivered a spectacular performance controlling the ball through much of the game.

He also contributed a try, a line-break assist and two try assists. If the Roosters bring this energy against the Broncos, they will be a difficult proposition for the Brisbane Broncos.

This match will be the second time the Roosters meet the Broncos this season. Both teams faced off in round one, with the Roosters winning 20-10. The Broncos fared poorly, struggling to gain control over the ball and having an even tougher time scoring. The Roosters seem to have figured the Broncos out, handing them six losses in their last eight meetings.

Nevertheless, the Broncos opened as 5.5-point home favorites, as they did in the last game between the two sides. They’re 8.5-point favorites, making the Roosters the underdogs once again. Considering their current form, it's tough to see the Roosters getting past them.

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters Odds



Broncos Roosters Sportsbet $1.40 $2.96 Ladbrokes $1.42 $2.90 Bet365 $1.45 $2.85 Betr $1.45 $2.75 TAB $1.45 $2.90

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters Prediction

Prediction: Broncos by 12 points

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters Betting Tips

Best Bet

Broncos win (H2H) $1.42

Brisbane -7.5 (Line) $1.90

Broncos 13+ (winning margin) $2.25

Multi Tips

Broncos -7.5 (Line Odds)

Over 41.5 (Total Points)

Deine Mariner (Anytime Tryscorer)

Ezra Mam (Anytime Tryscorer)

= $8.03