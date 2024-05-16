Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Prediction, Preview,  Team News and More: NRL Round 11 2024

The Canberra Raiders will be coming off a bye on Friday to face the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. This is set to be an iconic round 11 NRL contest that will kick off what seems to be an exciting round.

The Raiders won their last game, 26-24 agaainst the Sea Eagles. This win was significant for the Raiders after devastating losses to the Sharks and Brisbane. However, there are still unanswered questions regarding their inconsistency.

They have a habit of starting off slow and bouncing back in the second half, which has cost them wins. Their defense has weakened in the past month. That could be a problem against the Bulldogs despite Canterbury’s less-than-standard offense.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are looking sharper and more of a threat to other teams in the league. They’ve won three of their last five games, and their losses have been by razor-thin margins, losing to Melbourne by two points and Penrith by six.

The Bulldogs, though slow on offense, are remarkably competent when it comes to defense tactics. Nevertheless, they have a history of losing to the Raiders, having lost their last eight matches against Canberra. Despite looking better on paper, the Raiders have had their number.

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Head-to-Head

Raiders Form Guide: (WWLLW) The Raiders are ranked No. 7 in the NRL standings.

Bulldogs Form Guide: (WLWWL) The Bulldogs are ranked No. 9 in the NRL standings.

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Team News

Canberra Raiders

Injured: Jordan Rapana (knee), Corey Horsburgh (groin), Jamal Fogarty (biceps), Zac Hosking (shoulder), Corey Harawira-Naera (rested), Pasami Saulo (back)

Suspended: none

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Injured: Daniel Suluka-Fifita (knee), Ryan Sutton (knee), Chris Patolo (knee), Karl Oloapu (neck).

Suspended: none

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

Raiders Lineup: Jordan Rapana, Nick Cotric, Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Xavier Savage, Ethan Strange, Kaeo Weekes, Josh Papalii, Danny Levi, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Elliot Whitehead, Morgan Smithies, Tom Starling, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Emre Guler, Albert Hopoate, Zack Woolford, Simi Sasagi, Peter Hola, Hohepa Puru

Bulldogs Lineup: Connor Tracey, Jacob Kiraz, Bronson Xerri, Stephen Crichton, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Drew Hutchison, Max King, Reed Mahoney, Samuel Hughes, Viliame Kikau, Jaeman Salmon, Kurt Mann, Bailey Hayward, Josh Curran, Kurtis Morrin, Jacob Preston, Poasa Faamusillim, Blake Taaffe, Jake Turpin, Toby Sexton, Blake Wilson

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Prediction

Prediction: Raiders by 10 points