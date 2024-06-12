Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 15, 2024

Canberra Raiders will square off against the North Queensland Cowboys this Friday, June 14, in the NRL Round 15. The Raiders are coming off a bye and will be eager to hit the ground running when they host the Cowboys at the GIO Stadium.

In their most recent match, Canberra secured a victory over Redcliffe Dolphins in a 25-25 tie, with Raiders' fullback Jordan Rapana scoring the decisive point in extra time.

The Raiders are fifth in the standings and their objective would be to maintain their spot in the playoff positions and give their home fans another winning experience on Friday night.

The Cowboys are 12th on the table and will be determined to return to winning ways after their three-match winning streak was snapped last week. They were beaten 42-12 by the New Zealand Warriors in Round 14.

North Queensland will be bolstered by the returns of Reece Robson, Murray Taulagi, and veteran forward Jordan McLean. The Cowboys have a bye in Round 16, making this match a four-pointer.

The Cowboys have emerged victorious in their last four consecutive meetings with the Raiders, and this streak might continue.

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys Form Guide

Canberra Raiders Form Guide (LWWLW): The Canberra Raiders are fifth in the NRL ladder.

North Queensland Cowboys Form Guide (LWWWL): The North Queensland Cowboys are 12th in the NRL ladder.

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys Team News

Canberra Raiders

Injured: Corey Horsburgh (Groin), Pasami Saulo (Back), Jamal Fogarty (Biceps), Zac Hosking (Shoulder), Corey Harawira-Naera (Seizure/medical)

Suspended: none

North Queensland Cowboys

Injured: Murray Taulagi (Shoulder), Jordan McLean (Calf), Zac Laybutt (Knee), Coen Hess (Knee), Semi Valemei (Ankle), Reece Robson (Neck), Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (Achilles), Jake Granville (Biceps)

Suspended: none

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys Predicted Lineups

Canberra Raiders

Backs: Kaeo Weekes, Xavier Savage, Nick Cotric, Jordan Rapana, Ethan Strange, Sebastian Kris, Matthew Timoko

Forwards: Danny Levi, Joseph Tapine, Morgan Smithies, Elliot Whitehead, Josh Papalii, Hudson Young

Interchange: Emre Guler, Ata Mariota, Tom Starling, Trey Mooney

Reserves: Simi Sasagi, Zac Woolford, Albert Hopoate, Peter Hola

North Queensland Cowboys

Backs: Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt, Vallentine Holmes, Viliami Vailea, Murray Taulagi, Chad Townsend, Tom Dearden

Forwards: Jason Taumalolo, Heilm Luki, Reuben Cotter, Jordan McLean, Reece Robson, Jeremiah Nanai

Interchange: Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Sam McIntyre, Griffin Neame

Reserves: Jaxon Purdue, Jamal Shibasaki, Tom Chester, Harrison Edwards, Braidon Burns

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys Prediction

Prediction: North Queensland Cowboys win by 4 points