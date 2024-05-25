Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 12, 2024

The Canberra Raiders have the opportunity to win their third match in a row this Saturday when they face the Sydney Roosters at the GIO Stadium Canberra in the NRL Round 12.

The Raiders were victorious against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs in their last two games, winning against Manly by two points and against the Bulldogs by four points.

They sit directly above the Roosters on the rankings. Nevertheless, they head into this match with Sydney being the strong favorites to win, despite the Raiders' home advantage.

The Roosters fell short against the Cronulla Sharks in their last match, even though they put up an impressive performance. It resulted in an eight-point loss despite having a six-point lead at half-time.

The Roosters will look to redeem themselves on Saturday, and who better to prove themselves against than the team directly above them on the ladder. Not to mention that they’ve lost the last two games between the two sides.

Regardless of what the bookmakers say, it seems unlikely that the Roosters will beat Canberra at their home stadium. However, expect the Raiders to produce an upset and clinch a close victory.

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters Head-to-Head

Canberra Raiders Form Guide: (WLLWW) The Canberra Raiders are ranked seventh in the NRL standings.

Sydney Roosters Form Guide: (LWWWL) The Sydney Roosters are ranked eighth in the NRL standings.

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters Team News

Canberra Raiders

Injured: Jamal Fogarty (biceps), Zac Hosking (shoulder), Corey harawira-Naera (rested), Pasami Saulo (back)

Suspended: Josh Papalii

Sydney Roosters

Injured: Connor Watson (throat), Michael Jennings (triceps), Billy Smith (ankle)

Suspended: none

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters Predicted Lineups

Canberra Raiders

Backs: Jordan Rapana, Nick Cotric, Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Xavier Savage, Ethan Strange, Kaeo Weekes

Forwards: Emre Guler, Danny Levi, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead, Morgan Smithies

Interchange: Tom Starling, Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Peter Hola

Reserves: Albert Hopoate, Zac Woolford

Sydney Roosters

Backs: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Joseph Manu, Dominic Young, Luke Keary, Sam Walker

Forwards: Jared Waera-Hargreaves, Brandon Smith, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Victor Radley, Naufahu Whyte

Interchange: Sandon Smith, Egan Butcher, Spencer Leniu, Terrell May

Reserves: Fetalaiga Pauga, Siua Wong

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters Prediction

Prediction: Canberra Raiders by 12 points