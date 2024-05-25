Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 12, 2024

The Cronulla Sharks, standing firm at the top spot on the NRL ladder, take on the Penrith Panthers in the NRL Round 12 on Saturday at the PointsBet Stadium. The Panthers will attempt to put a stop to the Sharks’ seven-game win streak.

In their last two games, the Sharks beat the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters by seven and eight points respectively. These are top teams that pose a threat to any team in the league, but the Sharks have continued to prove that they’re the No, 1 team right now.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are another formidable team that have what it takes to stop the Sharks. Penrith have won every home match this season, and their three losses have all come on enemy territory.

Penrith lost their last match against the New Zealand Warriors by two points, which was quite an upset. That happened despite Penrith having a four-point lead at half-time.

This weekend, they will attempt to bounce back against the Sharks. If they can defeat Cronulla, it will be their biggest win of the season and also a statement to the rest of the league. They will be confident of their chances, having beaten the Sharks six times in their last seven meetings.

However, the Sharks look unbeatable right now and are by far the safer bet. But against a team like the Panthers, and you can’t know what to expect.

Expect the Sharks to win by a small margin and extend their win streak, handing the Panthers their second straight loss.

Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers Head-to-Head

Cronulla Sharks Form Guide: (WWWWW): The Cronulla Sharks are first in the NRL standings.

Penrith Panthers Form Guide: (WWWWL): The Penrith Panthers are third in the NRL standings.

Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers Team News

Cronulla Sharks

Injured: Toby Rudolf (knee), Jesse Colquhon (foot)

Suspended: none

Penrith Panthers

Injured: Nathan Cleary (hamstring), Brad Schneider (knee)

Suspended: none

Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers Predicted Lineups

Cronulla Sharks

Backs: William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien, Kayal Iro, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Daniel Atkinson, Nicholas Hynes

Forwards: Thomas Hazleton, Blake Brailey, Oregon Kaufusi, Briton Nikora, Teig Wilton, Cameron McInnes

Interchange: Jack Williams, Sisosifa Talakai, Royce Hunt, Tuki Hau Tapuha

Reserves: Mawene Hiroti, Braydon Trindall

Penrith Panthers

Backs: Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva, Izack Tago, Paul Alamoti, Brian To’o, Jack Cole, Jarome Luai

Forwards: Moses Leota, Mitch Kenny, James Fisher-Harris, Scott Sorensen, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo

Interchange: Daine Laurie, Lindsay Smith, Liam Henry, Matthew Eisenhuth

Reserves: Mavrik Geyer, Jesse McLean

Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers Prediction

Prediction: Cronulla Sharks to win by 4 points