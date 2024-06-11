Round 15 of the 2024 NRL season kicks off on Thursday, June 13, when Cronulla Sharks and Redcliffe Dolphins lock horns at the PointsBet Stadium in a top-four clash. Both teams will be looking to produce a statement win over a fellow premiership contender, with just four points separating them in the table.

The Cronulla Sharks, currently second in the standings with 22 points from 13 matches, will host the Redcliffe Dolphins, who are in fourth position with 18 points after 12 games.

After consecutive losses in Round 12 and 13, the Sharks returned to winning ways with a comeback win over Brisbane Broncos in Round 14. They were down by eight points (12-4) in the first half but delivered a dominant performance in the second half, securing a 22-12 victory and keeping the Broncos silent.

Cronulla will be looking to make amends for their last home fixture, where they were defeated 42-0 by the Penrith Panthers. Before that humiliating loss, the Sharks had won five consecutive home games. They will need to reassure their fans that Shark Park is still a fortress.

Meanwhile, Dolphins, fresh off a bye, will look to upset their counterparts again. Last season, when the two sides met for the first time, Redcliffe defeated Cronulla by 20 points.

The Dolphins will be eager for a win as they suffered back-to-back defeats before the break. In their last match, they lost to the Canberra Raiders by a golden point after a 25-25 tie in normal time. Wayne Bennett's side also went down to the New Zealand Warriors in Round 12.

This match could go in favor of either team, but the home advantage makes Cronulla Sharks the favorites.

Cronulla Sharks vs Redcliffe Dolphins Form Guide

Cronulla Sharks Form Guide (WWLLW): The Cronulla Sharks are second in the NRL standings.

Redcliffe Dolphins Form Guide (WWWLL): The Redcliffe Dolphins are fourth in the NRL standings.

Cronulla Sharks vs Redcliffe Dolphins Team News

Cronulla Sharks

Injured: Teig Wilton (Shoulder), Jesse Colquhoun (Foot)

Suspended: none

Redcliffe Dolphins

Injured: Jesse Bromwich (Ribs), Tesi Niu (Ankle), Tom Flegler (Shoulder), Kodi Nikorima (Calf), Tom Gilbert (Knee)

Suspended: none

Cronulla Sharks vs Redcliffe Dolphins Predicted Lineups

Cronulla Sharks

Backs: William Kennedy, Jesse Ramien, Kayal Iro, Sione Katoa, Nicholas Hynes, Braydon Trindall, Ronaldo Mulitalo

Forwards: Oregon Kaufusi, Blayke Brailey, Toby Rudolf, Siosifa Talakai, Briton Nikora, Cameron McInnes

Interchange: Royce Hunt, Thomas Hazelton, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Jack Williams

Reserves: Daniel Atkinson, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Mawene Hiroti, Samuel Stonestreet, Jayden Berrell

Redcliffe Dolphins

Backs: Jake Averillo, Jack Bostock, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Herbie Farnworth, Isaiya Katoa, Kodi Nikorima

Forwards: Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich, Jeremy Marshall-King, Euan Aitken, Connelly Lemuelu, Max Plath

Interchange: Kurt Donoghoe, Ray Stone, Mark Nicholls, Josh Kerr

Reserves: Jarrod Wallace, Tesi Niu, Sean O'Sullivan, Oryn Keeley, Trai Fuller

Cronulla Sharks vs Redcliffe Dolphins Prediction

Prediction: Cronulla Sharks win by 6 points.