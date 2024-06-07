Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 14, 2024

The Gold Coast Titans face the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday (June 8) at the Cbus Super Stadium in the NRL Round 14. The two sides enter the match fully rested after a bye and coming off morale-boosting wins in Round 12.

The Titans did a second-half turnaround for a 36-34 victory over Brisbane Broncos in their last outing to register their third win. Despite missing some key players due to injuries, Gold Coast won two of their past three matches and will look to record their first consecutive win.

Meanwhile, rock-bottom South Sydney won in Round 12. The Rabbitohs produced a dominant performance against Parramatta Eels, winning both halves in a 42-26 triumph.

The Eels' victory ended a six-game losing streak for the Sydney-based club, giving them a glimmer of hope heading into the bye. However, South Sydney has a poor record away from home, as they have lost all away matches, with their two victories coming at home.

The Rabbitohs have been superior in this clash, as they've won the last eight meetings between the two sides, but their form on the road raises doubts about their winning prospects here. Gold Coast have been inconsistent but should have what it takes to end their losing streak against their counterpart.

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Head-to-Head

Gold Coast Titans Form Guide (WLWLW): The Gold Coast Titans are 14th in the NRL ladder.

South Sydney Rabbitohs Form Guide (LLLLW): The South Sydney Rabbitohs are 17th in the NRL ladder.

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Team News

Gold Coast Titans

Injured: Jojo Fifita (Pectoral), Tony Francis (Shoulder), Phil Sami (Hamstring), Jayden Campbell (Knee), Tanah Boyd (Wrist), Harley Smith-Shields (Pectoral), Jaimin Jolliffe (Pectoral), AJ Brimson (Groin), Kieran Foran (Hamstring), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Knee)

Suspended: none

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Injured: Cameron Murray (Hip), Jye Gray (Ankle), Cody Walker (Calf), Richie Kennar (Knee), Tyrone Munro (Collarbone), Lachlan Ilias (Leg), Dean Hawkins (Quad), Campbell Graham (Sternum), Jye Gray (Ankle)

Suspended: none

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Predicted Lineups

Gold Coast Titans

Backs: Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Phillip Sami, Brian Kelly, Keano Kini, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Chris Randall

Forwards: Klese Haas, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Josiah Pahulu, Sam Verrills, Moeaki Fatuaika

Interchange: Erin Clark, Isaac Liu, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Keenan Palasia

Reserves: Tanah Boyd, Joe Stimson, Jayden Campbell, Jaylan De Groot, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Backs: Cody Walker, Jack Wighton, Jacob Gagai, Richard Kennar, Alex Johnston, Latrell Mitchell, Taane Milne

Forwards: Jai Arrow, Sean Keppie, Davvy Moale, Damien Cook, Keaon Koloamatangi, Michael Chee Kam

Interchange: Siliva Havili, Tallis Duncan, Peter Mamouzelos, Thomas Burgess

Reserves: Leon Te Hau, Liam Le Blanc, Dion Teaupa, Adam Christensen, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Prediction

Prediction: Gold Coast Titans to win by 8 points