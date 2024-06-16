Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 15, 2024

The Manly Sea Eagles face the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday, June 16, at 4 Pines Park in the NRL Round 15. Last week, the Sea Eagles lost to the Penrith Panthers. After beating Melbourne a week before, they were gunning for another win over a top-four team but fell by 10 points to the Panthers.

Manly have not been in top form the past couple of weeks, winning once in five games. Nevertheless, the Sea Eagles are not far from the top-eight and will look for redemption against the Dragons. They are 11th in the standings, and a win could see them finish as high as seventh by the end of the round.

Meanwhile, St George Illawarra is riding high on momentum following back-to-back wins. In Round 14, they thumped the Wests Tigers 56-14, a convincing win that projected their improvement in 2024.

Trending

This was the first time since 2013 that the Dragons hit the 50-point mark in a game. They will look to consolidate last week's performance with another victory, making it three wins on the bounce.

Both teams are neck-to-neck in the standings and will be eyeing a leap into the top eight, making this contest a close one to call. The Dragons are the slight favorites, but Manly cannot be underestimated.

Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons Form Guide

Manly Sea Eagles Form Guide (LLLWL): The Manly Sea Eagles are 11th in the NRL ladder.

St George Illawarra Dragons Form Guide (LWLWW): The St George Illawarra Dragons are 10th in the NRL ladder.

Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons Team News

Manly Sea Eagles

Injured: Jake Arthur (Foot), Tom Trbojevic (Hamstring), Matt Lodge (Biceps), Lachlan Croker (Neck)

Suspended: Josh Aloiai

St George Illawarra Dragons

Injured: Cody Ramsey (Illness), Jack Bird (Ankle), Hame Sele (Shoulder), Jesse Marschke (Hamstring), Corey Allan (Knee)

Suspended: none

Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons Predicted Lineups

Manly Sea Eagles

Backs: Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, Daly Cherry-Evans, Tommy Talau, Reuben Garrick, Luke Brooks

Forwards: Taniela Paseka, Haumole Olakau'atu, Karl Lawton, Nathan Brown, JakeTrbojevic, Ben Trbojevic

Interchange: Toafofoa Sipley, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Ethan Bullemor, Corey Waddell

Reserves: Jake Simpkin, Aaron Schoupp

St George Illawarra Dragons

Backs: Mosese Suli, Mathew Feagai, Tyrell Sloan, Zac Lomax, Ben Hunt, Max Feagai

Forwards: Francis Molo, Tom Eisenhuth, Jacob Liddle, Jack De Belin, Luciano Leilua, Jaydn Su'A

Interchange: Blake Lawrie, Toby Couchman, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Ben Murdoch-Masila

Reserves: Michael Molo, ChristianTuipulotu

Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons Prediction

Prediction: St George Illawarra to win by 12 points