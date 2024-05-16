Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 11 2024

The Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles face the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL on Friday. The Eagles have had it rough in their last five games, and their form has significantly declined, while the Broncos have four wins in their last five games.

The Sea Eagles have been at the receiving end of a number of defeats this season and have suffered two straight losses leading up to this match. Their last loss came against the Dolphins who won by six points. What makes their losses surprising is that they’re a high scoring team; in fact, they hold second place in the league for points scored this season.

The Broncos, meanwhile, beat the Eels in their last match. Their form suggests that they’re just one win away from entering the top-four. They will head into this game with confidence, having beaten the Sea Eagles in their last four meetings.

Manly have scored six combined points in their last two games against the Broncos. Even with their recent high scoring games, it's unlikely that they be able to break through Brisbane’s defence.

The Broncos should once again dominate the Sea Eagles and walk away with a Friday night victory.

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos Head-to-Head

Sea Eagles Form Guide: (DWWLL) The Sea Eagles are No. 10 in the NRL standings.

Broncos Form Guide: (WWWLW) The Broncos are No. 6 in the NRL standings.

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos Team News

Sea Eagles

Injured: Nathan Brown (quad), Jason Saab (shoulder), Tom Trbojevic (hamstring), Lachlan Croker (concussion).

Suspended: Haumole Olakau’atu

Broncos

Injured: Jack Madden (pectoral), Reece Walsh (knee), Jesse Arthars (jaw), Adam Reynolds (biceps), Billy Walters (wrist)

Suspended: none

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos Predicted Lineup

Sea Eagles Lineup: Brandon Wakeham, Dean Matterson, Haumole Olakau’atu, Jake Arthur, Jaxson Paulo, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Jason Saab, Tolutau Koula, Tommy Talau, Reuben Garrick, Luke Brooks, Daly Cherry Evans, Taniela Paseka, Karl Lawton, Josh Aloiai, Ben Trbojevic, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Corey Waddell, Ethan Bullemor, Matthew Lodge, Aaron Woods, Taofofoa Sipley

Broncos Lineup: Reece Walsh, Corey Oates, Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo, Deine Mariner, Ezra Mam, Jock Madden, Corey Jensen, Tyson Smoothy, Payne Haas, Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan, Blake Mozer, Xavier Willison, Kobe Hetherington, Jack Goslewski, JOsh Rogers, Martin Taupau, Jaiyden Hunt, Josiah Karapani, Cory Paix

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos Prediction

Prediction: Brisbane Broncos by 13 points