Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 12, 2024

The Melbourne Storm meet the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park on Friday night in the NRL Round 12.

The Sea Eagles are on a three-game losing streak after their loss to the Broncos. The match was close, with the Broncos stealing the win by one point. The Broncos dominated much of the first half, scoring 12 points over Manly, who had yet to score. In a shocking display of grit, the Sea Eagles pressured their opponents and evened the scores. A tie-breaking goal from Jock Madden secured the win for the Broncos.

However, the loss looked good for Manly, showing their resilience and ability to bounce back in dire circumstances. On Friday, the Sea Eagles will look for redemption and there’s no better team to beat than the No. 2-ranked Storm.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Storm bounced back from their round 10 loss by defeating the Eels 48-16 at the Suncorp Stadium. They will look to beat the 11th-ranked Sea Eagles just as comfortably.

With only the Sharks ranked above them, the Storm will aim directly for the top of the ladder and will be highly motivated heading into the contest.

This will likely be a high-scoring game between two highly competent teams. The Storm are the clear favourites, but Manly cannot be underestimated.

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm Head-to-Head

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Form Guide: (WWLLL) The Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles are 11th in the NRL standings.

Melbourne Storm Form Guide: (WWWLW) Melbourne Storm are second in the NRL standings.

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm Team News

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Injured: Jason Saab (shoulder), Tom Trbojevic (hamstring), Matthew Lodge (biceps), Lachlan Croker (neck), Tolutau Koula (shoulder)

Suspended: none

Melbourne Storm

Injured: Ryan Papenhuyzen (ankle), Cameron Munster (groin), Jonah Pezet (ACL)

Suspended: none

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm Predicted Lineups

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Backs: Lehi Hopoate, Jason Saab, Tommy Talau, Reuben Garrick, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Luke Brooks, Daly Cherry-Evans

Forwards: Taniela Paseka, Karl Lawton, Josh Aloiai, Haumole Olakau’atu, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Corey Waddell, Ethan Bullemor, Nathan Brown

Reserves: Aaron Woods, Jaxson Paulo

Melbourne Storm

Backs: Saulauvi Faalogo, Will Warbrick, Reimis Smith, Nick Meaney, Xavier Coates, Tyran Wishart, Jahrome Hughes

Forwards: Tui Kamikamica, Harry Grant, Christian Welch, Shawn Blore, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King

Interchange: Trent Loiero, Grant Anderson, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Alec MacDonald

Reserves: Bronson Garlick, Joe Chan

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm Prediction

Prediction: Storm by 9 points