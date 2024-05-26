New Zealand Warriors vs Redcliffe Dolphins Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 12, 2024

The New Zealand Warriors face the Redcliffe Dolphins on Sunday at the Go Media Stadium in the NRL Round 12.

The Warriors upset the No 3 ranked Penrith Panthers in their round 11 meeting, a match few thought they would win. The Warriors overwhelmed the Panthers, giving them a tough fight in the first half before securing victory.

The win came despite their fragmented lineup amid their string of losses. On Sunday, they face the No 4 ranked Dolphins and attempt to prove that their success hasn't come by luck.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak. They beat the North Queensland Cowboys by two points and followed up with a six point victory against the Manly Sea Eagles before securing their third win against the Wests Tigers in a 12-point dominant victory.

It's uncertain how this match could go, especially as the Dolphins entered a downward trajectory at this time last season. Will the Warriors cause two upsets in a row, or will the Dolphins keep up their momentum with a fourth back-to-back win? This is a tough one to pick, but the Dolphins are the obvious bet to make.

New Zealand Warriors vs Redcliffe Dolphins Head-to-Head

New Zealand Warriors Form Guide: (LLLLW) The New Zealand Warriors are 13th in the NRL standings.

Redcliffe Dolphins Form Guide: (WLWWW) The Redcliffe Dolphins are 4th in the NRL standings.

New Zealand Warriors vs Redcliffe Dolphins Team News

New Zealand Warriors

Injured: Rocco Berry (hand), Kurt Capewell (calf), Wayde Egan (concussion), Tohu Harris (wrist), Shaun Johnson (pectoral), Marata Niukore (foot), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring), Addin Fonua-Blake (stood down), Luke Metcalf (leg), Demitric Sifakula (ACL)

Suspended: none

Redcliffe Dolphins

Injured: Thomas Flegler (shoulder), Tom Gilbert (knee)

Suspended: none

New Zealand Warriors vs Redcliffe Dolphins Predicted Lineups

New Zealand Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, D. Watene-Zelezniak, Adam Pompey, C. Nicoll-Klokstad, Marcelo Montoya, C. Harris-Tavita, Te Maire Martin, Bunty Afoa, Freddy Lussick, Marata Niukore, Jackson Ford, Mitch Barnett, Dylan Walker

Interchange: Tom Ale, Jazz Tevaga, Jacob Laban, Paul Roache

Reserves: Moala Graham–Taufa, Zyon Maiu’u

Redcliffe Dolphins: H. Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Jake Averillo, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Bostock, Kodi Nikorima, Isaiya Katoa, Jesse Bromwich, J. Marshall-King, Mark Nicholls, Felise Kaufusi, Euan Aitken, Max Plath

Interchange: Josh Kerr, Kenneath Bromwich, Ray Stone, Connelly Lemuelu

Reserves: Oryn Keeley, Sean O’Sullivan

New Zealand Warriors vs Redcliffe Dolphins Prediction

Prediction: Dolphins by 4 points