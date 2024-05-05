Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors Prediction and Tips: NRL 2024 Round 9

The Newcastle Knights and the New Zealand Warriors meet on Sunday in the NRL, their first meeting since the 2023 finals series.

Both sides have had a rough start to the season, especially the Warriors who have lost back-to-back games, against the Dragons and the Titans on ANZAC day.

The Knights, although inconsistent, have lost by razor-thin margins, losing three games within a two-point margin. They are ranked right below the Warriors and will look to earn a better position on the NRL table on Sunday.

Read on for our prediction and betting tips.

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors Head-to-Head Record

The Warriors have won three of their last four matches against Newcastle.

Newcastle are averaging 17.3 points per game, placing them at 14th in the NRL.

The Knights concede the second most Run Meters in the league (1534.5).

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has scored four tries in his last four NRL games against the Knights.

Greg Marzhew has scored five tries in four games in the NRL against the Warriors.

The Warriors have won three of their last four NRL games against the Knights, including the last two.

The Knights have won their last three NRL meetings with the Warriors at .McDonald Jones Stadium.

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors Match Details

Match: Knights vs Warriors

Date: Sunday May 5

Start Time: 2 pm AEST

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors Preview

The Warriors have shown promise this season, even in the games they have lost. That said, their enthusiasm wears off quickly, like the NRL game against the Titans where they kicked things off with an early 12-0 lead but were unable to sustain their momentum and lost a game that was right in their palm.

The Warriors are the better team on paper and haave had their glorious moments this season. But they just can’t seem to carry their skill and enthusiasm through out the game. They’re prone to falling short in defense and are poor at handling errors. This could be a problem when they face the Knights, who have a solid defense and keep strictly to their gameplans.

Newcastle pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, beating the Dolphins 18-14. Their home advantage will give them an edge, and they should be able to defeat the Warriors convincingly.

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors Odds

Head-to-Head

New Zealand Warriors 1.58

Newcastle Knights 2.55

Big Win Little Win

New Zealand Warriors 1 to 12 3.00

New Zealand Warriors 13+ 3.05

Newcastle Knights 1 to 12 3.60

Newcastle Knights 13+ 7.00

Line

New Zealand Warriors -4.5 1.99

Newcastle Knights +5.5 2.00

First Tryscorer

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 7.50

Greg Marzhew 10.00

Enari Tuala 11.00

Marcelo Montoya 11.00

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 13.00

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 13.00

Rocco Berry 16.00

David Armstrong 16.00

Bradman Best 17.00

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors Prediction

Prediction: Knights by 12 points

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors Betting Tips

H2H

Knights win $2.40

Best Bet

Knights +3.5 Line $1.90

Knights to win first half of the match $2.10

Multi Tips

Knights to win

Under 39.5 total points

Greg Marzhew anytime tryscorer

= $7.76