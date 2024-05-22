"These are very serious allegations" - Queensland-based player under investigation by the NRL following rape allegations 

Charges are pending following a formal complaint from a woman on the Gold Coast against a current NRL player who is based at a Queensland club and has previously played for the Maroons.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo made the announcement just before the opening game of the Women's State of Origin clash which launched this year's Magic Round. Due to the nature of the allegations and continuing investigation, the player and any identifying information cannot be shared due to the legalities involved.

Abdo was only able to say that the NRL Integrity Unit was liaising with authorities and the club involved, but could not elaborate further.

“These are very serious allegations. We are working with the relevant parties to find out more, and obviously, as we find out more, we’ll be able to say more."

Recently appointed Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski updated media on the investigation.

"So obviously there is an investigation, no charges have been laid at this stage. I understand these types of investigations are quite complex, so it may take some time to go through that."

The police were first alerted to the incident on Tuesday night and the woman involved made a formal complaint on Wednesday night.

Too soon for No-fault stand-down policy

Despite the NRL providing a precedent for intervening in cases where charges are brought against a player that are serious enough to warrant a minimum 11-year jail term when Dylan Brown was arrested last year, Abdo said it was too soon to consider applying the No-fault stand-down policy.

“It’s all speculation at the moment so I can’t really comment on it until we know all the facts. Once we know the facts, we can make decisions based around our policies and respecting the relevant legislation as well.”

The Brown case ended in the Parramatta player pleading guilty to groping and having the charges reduced, with the NRL suspending him for four weeks after he had already been stood down for three weeks.

However, with the NRL reluctant to pull the trigger on their policy despite the allegations of this case involving digital rape, the player could potentially play during the Magic Round and could even be selected for Queensland unless charges are laid, after which the player will face court proceedings.