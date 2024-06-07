North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 14, 2024

The North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors will look to continue their current run of form when they clash in the NRL Round 13 on Saturday, June 8 at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville. The Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak, while the Warriors have won their past two matches.

North Queensland is back on track after losing five straight matches. Last week they extended their win record to seven by defeating Sydney Roosters 18-16 in a clash where they were the underdogs. They will look to continue on their upward trajectory with a spot in the top-eight in view.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will be gunning for a third consecutive victory. They defeated Penrith Panthers in Round 11 and saw off Radcliffe Dolphins in Round 12.

Last week's bye came at the right time for the Warriors, as they were battling injuries. After taking a week to recharge and reflect on their last two results, the Warriors should be ready for this battle.

New Zealand Warriors emerged victorious in the last four meetings with the North Queensland Cowboys and would be the best bet to make. Nevertheless, it would be unwise to write off North Queensland, as they could snatch a victory if they play at their best.

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors Head-to-Head

North Queensland Cowboys Form Guide (LLWWW): The North Queensland Cowboys are 10th in the NRL ladder.

New Zealand Warriors Form Guide (LLLWW): The New Zealand Warriors are 13th in the NRL ladder.

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors Team News

North Queensland Cowboys

Injured: Zac Laybutt (Knee), Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (Achilles), Jake Granville (Biceps), Tom Chester (Hamstring), Coen Hess (Knee), Semi Valemei (Ankle)

Suspended: none

New Zealand Warriors

Injured: Daniel Saifiti (Knee), Tyson Gamble (Foot), Kalyn Ponga (Foot), Bradman Best (Hamstring)

Suspended: none

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors Predicted Lineups

North Queensland Cowboys

Backs: Jaxon Purdue, Jake Clifford, Chad Townsend, Braidon Burns, Viliami Vailea, Jaxon Purdue, Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt

Forwards: Heilum Luki, Thomas Mikaekle, Griffin Neame, Sam McIntyre, Jordan McLean, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Interchange: Tom Chester, Jamal Shibasaki, Jason Taumalolo, Harrison Edwards

Reserves: Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai, Reece Robson, Tom Dearden, Thomas Duffy, Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi

New Zealand Warriors

Backs: Adam Pompey, Te Maire Martin. Chanel Harris-Tavita, Marcelo Montoya, Rocco Berry, Dalin Watene-Zelezniak, Charzne Nicoll-Klokstad

Forwards: Tohu Harris, Mitchell Barnett, Marata Niukore, Jackson Ford, Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake

Interchange: Tom Ale, Kurt Capewell, Jazz Tevaga, Dylan Walker

Reserves: Bunty Afoa, Edward Kosi, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Moala Graham-Taufa

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors Prediction

Prediction: New Zealand Warriors to win with less than 10 points