North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 12, 2024

The North Queensland Cowboys face the Wests Tigers on Friday at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Round 12 of the NRL.

Both teams enter this game in poor form. The Cowboys have a slight edge after winning their last game against the Rabbitohs, but they lost five straight games before round 11.

Also, a win against the Rabbitohs doesn’t say much, considering that they’re at the bottom of the ladder. To their credit, their recent losses against stronger teams like the Dolphins and the Titans were quite close. So, they should do better against a weaker opposition like the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Wests Tigers have lost their last seven games and will be going up against a team coming off a win. The Cowboys will be confident playing in their homeground and will be motivated to get the two points.

The two sides have met nine times since 2019, and the Tigers have won five of these meetings. Despite having the lead in their rivalry, the Tigers could fall short on Friday night, and the Cowboys will even up their head-to-head record.

The Cowboys should win this match and earn their first back-to-back victories since round 2-3 to climb up the NRL ladder.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers Head-to-Head

North Queensland Cowboys Form Guide: (LLLLW) The Cowboys are 12th in the NRL standings.

Wests Tigers Form Guide: (LLLLL) The Wests Tigers are 15th in the NRL standings.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers Team News

North Queensland Cowboys

Injured: Tom Chester (hamstring), Semi Valemei (ankle), Coen Hess (knee), Zac Laybutt (knee), Jamayne Tauno-Brown (achilles)

Suspended: none

Wests Tigers

Injured: Adam Doueihi (knee), John Bateman (pectoral), Starford To’a (hamstring), Junior Tupou (foot)

Suspended: Brent Naden, Justin Olam, Aidan Sezer

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers Predicted Lineups

North Queensland Cowboys

Backs: Scott Drinkwater, Braidon Burns, Valentine Holmes, Viliami Vailea, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Chad Townsend

Forwards: Jordan McLean, Reece Robson, Griffin Neame, Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai. Reuben Cotter

Interchange: Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Jason Taumalolo

Reserves: Jake Granville, Jake Clifford, Harrison Edwards, Kyle Feldt, Jaxon Purdue

Wests Tigers

Backs: Jahream Bula, Charlie Staines, Declan Casey, Josh Feledy, Solomon Alaimalo, Lachlan Galvin, Jayden Sullivan

Forwards: Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’i, Samuela Fainu, Justin Matamua

Interchange: Jake Simpkin, Alex Twal, Alex Seyfarth, Fonua Pole

Reserves: Sione Fainu, Alex Lobb, Tallyn Da Silva, Tony Sukkar, Solomona Faataape

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers Prediction

Prediction: Cowboys by 18 points