Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Prediction & Betting Tips: NRL Round 10 2024

The Parramatta Eels face the Brisbane Broncos on Friday at CommBank Stadium in the NRL. The last time both sides met, the Eels lost 54-10.
This time, they will aim for a win against the favorites. Brisbane are projected to win this matchup, but how valid is this prediction? Who will walk away with the victory on Friday night?
Read on for our prediction and betting tips.
Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Head-to-Head
Form
Eels (LLWLL)
- Round 8: Sea Eagles 32-18 Eels
- Round 7: Dolphins 44-16 Eels
- Round 6: Eels 27-20 Cowboys
- Round 5: Raiders 41-8 Eels
- Round 4: Eels 16-17 Tigers
Broncos (LWWWL)
- Round 9: Roosters 40-18 Broncos
- Round 8: Broncos 34-10 Tigers
- Round 7: Broncos 34-10 Raiders
- Round 6: Broncos 28-14 Dolphins
- Round 5: Storm 34-32 Broncos
Eels vs Broncos Head to Head
- 11/08/23: Broncos 54-10 Eels
- 21/04/22: Broncos 26-16 Eels
- 25/08/22: Eels 53-6 Broncos
- 21/07/21: Broncos 36-14 Eels
- 23/04/21: Eels 46-6 Broncos
Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Match Details
Match: Eels vs Broncos
Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Start Time: 8 pm AEST
Stadium: CommBank Stadium
Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Preview
The Eels enter this round 10 match as the underdogs against the Broncos who will look to bounce back from their recent loss.
The Eels will also be aiming to reenter the winning circle after two straight losses. Their recent losses have been chalked down to the absence of key halfback Mitch Moses, who is down with an injury.
The Eels have won just one of five games without Mitch Moses. To exacerbate things, iconic duo Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson will not be present for the Broncos game.
Their last loss was against the Sea Eagles who beat them 32-18. This time they will be returning from a bye in round 9 and will be rested and full of energy and enthusiasm.
The Broncos are struggling with injured players, with Adam Reynolds getting hurt in their loss against the Roosters. The likes of Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam and Payne Haas will have to fill his shoes. Specifically, Josh Rogers will be replacing Reynolds as the Broncos’ halfback. This match will be the second time Rogers will be playing for the NRL side.
The Eels struggle with scoring, averaging 17 points per game, and have also failed on the defensive end, conceding an average of 34.5 points per game. They also allow 6.9 Line Breaks per game, the most in the league.
The Broncos have won three of their last five games against the Eels, beating them 54-10 in their last meeting. Although Brisbane have defensive lapses of their own, they should be able to handle the Eels and win without much difficulty.
Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Predictions
Prediction: Broncos by 12 points
Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Betting Tips
H2H
Broncos win $1.38
Best Bet
Broncos -9.5 (line) $1.85
Broncos -9.5 & over 45.5 (line/total points double) $3.25
Multi Tips
Broncos win (line)
Maika Sivo anytime tryscorer
Reece Walsh anytime tryscorer
= $5.45