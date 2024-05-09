Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Prediction & Betting Tips: NRL Round 10 2024

The Parramatta Eels face the Brisbane Broncos on Friday at CommBank Stadium in the NRL. The last time both sides met, the Eels lost 54-10.

This time, they will aim for a win against the favorites. Brisbane are projected to win this matchup, but how valid is this prediction? Who will walk away with the victory on Friday night?

Read on for our prediction and betting tips.

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Head-to-Head

Form

Eels (LLWLL)

Round 8: Sea Eagles 32-18 Eels

Round 7: Dolphins 44-16 Eels

Round 6: Eels 27-20 Cowboys

Round 5: Raiders 41-8 Eels

Round 4: Eels 16-17 Tigers

Broncos (LWWWL)

Round 9: Roosters 40-18 Broncos

Round 8: Broncos 34-10 Tigers

Round 7: Broncos 34-10 Raiders

Round 6: Broncos 28-14 Dolphins

Round 5: Storm 34-32 Broncos

Eels vs Broncos Head to Head

11/08/23: Broncos 54-10 Eels

21/04/22: Broncos 26-16 Eels

25/08/22: Eels 53-6 Broncos

21/07/21: Broncos 36-14 Eels

23/04/21: Eels 46-6 Broncos

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Match Details

Match: Eels vs Broncos

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Start Time: 8 pm AEST

Stadium: CommBank Stadium

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Preview

The Eels enter this round 10 match as the underdogs against the Broncos who will look to bounce back from their recent loss.

The Eels will also be aiming to reenter the winning circle after two straight losses. Their recent losses have been chalked down to the absence of key halfback Mitch Moses, who is down with an injury.

The Eels have won just one of five games without Mitch Moses. To exacerbate things, iconic duo Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson will not be present for the Broncos game.

Their last loss was against the Sea Eagles who beat them 32-18. This time they will be returning from a bye in round 9 and will be rested and full of energy and enthusiasm.

The Broncos are struggling with injured players, with Adam Reynolds getting hurt in their loss against the Roosters. The likes of Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam and Payne Haas will have to fill his shoes. Specifically, Josh Rogers will be replacing Reynolds as the Broncos’ halfback. This match will be the second time Rogers will be playing for the NRL side.

The Eels struggle with scoring, averaging 17 points per game, and have also failed on the defensive end, conceding an average of 34.5 points per game. They also allow 6.9 Line Breaks per game, the most in the league.

The Broncos have won three of their last five games against the Eels, beating them 54-10 in their last meeting. Although Brisbane have defensive lapses of their own, they should be able to handle the Eels and win without much difficulty.

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Predictions

Prediction: Broncos by 12 points

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos Betting Tips

H2H

Broncos win $1.38

Best Bet

Broncos -9.5 (line) $1.85

Broncos -9.5 & over 45.5 (line/total points double) $3.25

Multi Tips

Broncos win (line)

Maika Sivo anytime tryscorer

Reece Walsh anytime tryscorer

= $5.45