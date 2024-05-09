Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Prediction & Betting Tips: NRL Round 10 2024

The Penrith Panthers will take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs this Friday with the hopes of extending their winning streak to four in a row. The Bulldogs will face a team that is currently ranked third in the table. Historically, they’ve been unable to compete with the top 4 teams. However, they’re not too far from the top four, ranking eighth in this season’s standings.

This is an interesting matchup and while the Panthers are much better on paper, an upset is never out of the question. Read on for our prediction and betting tips.

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Head-to-Head Record

Form

Panthers (WLWWW)

Round 9: Panthers 42-12 Rabbitohs

Round 8: Panthers 26-20 Cowboys

Round 7: Panthers 22-6 Tigers

Round 6: Sea Eagles 32-18 Panthers

Round 4: Panthers 22-16 Roosters

Bulldogs (LWLWW)

Round 9: Bulldogs 22-14 Tigers

Round 8: Bulldogs 36-12 Knights

Round 7: Storm 16-14 Bulldogs

Round 6: Bulldogs 30-26 Roosters

Round 5: Rabbitohs 20-16 Bulldogs

Panthers vs Bulldogs Head to Head

23/07/23 Panthers 44-18

03/06/22: Panthers 30-18 Bulldogs

10/04/22: Panthers 32-12 Bulldogs

29/05/21: Panthers 30-4 Bulldogs

20/03/21: Panthers 28-0 Bulldogs

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Match Details

Match: Panthers vs Bulldogs

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Start Time: 6 pm AEST

Venue: Bluebet Stadium

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Preview

The Bulldogs will face the Penrith Panthers and ironically head into this matchup as the underdogs. The Panthers have beaten the Bulldogs in all games between both sides, making it difficult to even call this a rivalry.

After their performance last week against the Rabbitohs, there is little doubt concerning the Panthers' ability to keep winning this season.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches but haven’t given us much to believe in. They consistently fall short against the top-four teams (17 straight losses) and can only seem to beat teams that are just scraping by. That said, they shouldn’t be completely dismissed.

They have won two matches in a row for the first time this season and their momentum is up. The Bulldogs will be hungry to prove themselves against a strong team and with former Panther, Stephen Crichton, on their side, they will feel a bit more confident about getting the upset.

However, it’s more likely that this match will expose just how wide the gap is between both teams. Currently, the bookies are favoring the Panthers $1.17 to beat the Bulldogs $5.20, showing just how impossible a Bulldogs victory seems.

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Prediction

Prediction: Panthers by 13 points

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Betting Tips

H2H

Panthers win $1.15

Best Bet

Panthers -15.5 $1.90

Sunia Turuva anytime tryscorer $1.87

Multi Tips

Panthers 13+ winning margin

Sunia Turuva anytime tryscorer

Liam Martin anytime tryscorer

= $6.91