Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 13, 2024

The Penrith Panthers will look to go atop the NRL table when they welcome St George Illawarra Dragons to the Bluebet Stadium on Saturday, June 1. The Panthers are basking in confidence after last week's pounding of the Cronulla Sharks.
They thumped the Sharks 42-0, solidifying their status as favorites, as they chase a fourth consecutive premiership. Coming to the Panthers' lair this week is an inconsistent Dragons' side.
St George Illawarra have struggled to maintain a steady performance this season, with five wins in between six losses. In the last round, they lost by 32 points to Canterbury, after escaping a third consecutive defeat in Round 11 with a win over South Sydney.
The Panthers have an incredible home record and a better head-to-head history over their opponents. They have won 30 of their last 33 games at the Bluebet stadium, and have six wins in their last seven meeting with the Dragons.
Although the Panthers will be missing some key players to the State of Origin match, they are still overwhelming favorites in this fixture, and it's hard to see the visitors pulling up an upset.
Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Head-to-Head
Penrith Panthers Form Guide (WWWLW): The Penrith Panthers are third in the NRL standings.
St George Illawarra Dragons Form Guide (WLLWL): St George Illawarra Dragons are 13th in the NRL standings.
Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Team News
Penrith Panthers
Injured: Nathan Cleary (Hamstring), Martt Eisenhuth (Concussion), Liam Martin (Hamstring), Luke Garner (Leg)
Suspended: none
St George Illawarra Dragons
Injured: Cory Allan (Knee), Cody Ramsey (Illness), Hame Sele (Shoulder), Jack Bird (Ankle)
Suspended: none
Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Predicted Lineups
Penrith Panthers
Backs: Jack Cole, Brad Schneider, Jesse McLean, Daine Laurie, Sunia Turuva, Izack Tago, Paul Alamoti
Forwards: Liam Henry, Lindsay Smith, Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris, Scott Sorensen, Mitch Kenny
Interchange: Tyrone Peachey, Trent Toelau, Preston Riki, Mavrik Geyer
Reserves: Ativalu Lisati, Isaiah Longi
St George Illawarra Dragons
Backs: Max Fegai, Mathew Fegai, Jesse Marschke, Mosese Suli, Sione Finau, Tyrell Sloan, Kyle Flanagan
Forwards: Francis Molo, Jacob Liddle, Luciano Leilua, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Jack De Belin, Tom Eisenhuth
Interchange: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Blake Lawrie, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman
Reserves: Fa'amanu Brown, Christian Tuipulotu
Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Prediction
Prediction: Penrith Panthers by 8 points