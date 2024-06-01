Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 13, 2024

The Penrith Panthers will look to go atop the NRL table when they welcome St George Illawarra Dragons to the Bluebet Stadium on Saturday, June 1. The Panthers are basking in confidence after last week's pounding of the Cronulla Sharks.

They thumped the Sharks 42-0, solidifying their status as favorites, as they chase a fourth consecutive premiership. Coming to the Panthers' lair this week is an inconsistent Dragons' side.

St George Illawarra have struggled to maintain a steady performance this season, with five wins in between six losses. In the last round, they lost by 32 points to Canterbury, after escaping a third consecutive defeat in Round 11 with a win over South Sydney.

Trending

The Panthers have an incredible home record and a better head-to-head history over their opponents. They have won 30 of their last 33 games at the Bluebet stadium, and have six wins in their last seven meeting with the Dragons.

Although the Panthers will be missing some key players to the State of Origin match, they are still overwhelming favorites in this fixture, and it's hard to see the visitors pulling up an upset.

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Head-to-Head

Penrith Panthers Form Guide (WWWLW): The Penrith Panthers are third in the NRL standings.

St George Illawarra Dragons Form Guide (WLLWL): St George Illawarra Dragons are 13th in the NRL standings.

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Team News

Penrith Panthers

Injured: Nathan Cleary (Hamstring), Martt Eisenhuth (Concussion), Liam Martin (Hamstring), Luke Garner (Leg)

Suspended: none

St George Illawarra Dragons

Injured: Cory Allan (Knee), Cody Ramsey (Illness), Hame Sele (Shoulder), Jack Bird (Ankle)

Suspended: none

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Predicted Lineups

Penrith Panthers

Backs: Jack Cole, Brad Schneider, Jesse McLean, Daine Laurie, Sunia Turuva, Izack Tago, Paul Alamoti

Forwards: Liam Henry, Lindsay Smith, Moses Leota, James Fisher-Harris, Scott Sorensen, Mitch Kenny

Interchange: Tyrone Peachey, Trent Toelau, Preston Riki, Mavrik Geyer

Reserves: Ativalu Lisati, Isaiah Longi

St George Illawarra Dragons

Backs: Max Fegai, Mathew Fegai, Jesse Marschke, Mosese Suli, Sione Finau, Tyrell Sloan, Kyle Flanagan

Forwards: Francis Molo, Jacob Liddle, Luciano Leilua, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Jack De Belin, Tom Eisenhuth

Interchange: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Blake Lawrie, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman

Reserves: Fa'amanu Brown, Christian Tuipulotu

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons Prediction

Prediction: Penrith Panthers by 8 points