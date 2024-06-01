The Redcliffe Dolphins face the Canberra Raiders on Saturday, June 1, at Kayo Stadium in the NRL Round 13. Both sides come into this clash with defects from the previous round and will look to bounce back.

Dolphins' three-game winning streak ended last week when they lost 24-20 to the New Zealand Warriors. The loss to the Warriors was their third of the season. Coach Wayne Bennett's side have shown a massive improvement in their second NRL season, and are targeting a top-four finish.

The Warriors, on the other hand, fell short by 28 points to Sydney Roosters in Round 12. Before the loss, they secured impressive wins over Manly Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bulldogs, making up for the disappointing 40-0 loss to Cronulla Sharks in Round 9.

Both sides have key players featuring in the State of Origin matches but this should have little or no effect on each team's performance. The Raiders will be bolstered by the return of Josh Papali’i from suspension, while Trai Fuller is back in the starting lineup for the Dolphins.

There have been only two past meetings between these two sides. Redcliffe Dolphins upset Canberra Raiders in their first-ever meeting, but the latter equaled the head-to-head with an extra-time win in the return leg.

This tie could go either way, but with the Dolphins chasing a top-table finish and having a home advantage, they might steal a win.

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders Team Head-to-Head

Redcliffe Dolphins Form Guide (LWWWL): Dolphins are fourth in the NRL table.

Canberra Raiders Form Guide (LLWWL): Canberra Raiders are ninth in the NRL table.

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders Team News

Redcliffe Dolphins

Injured: Tom Gilbert (Knee), Tom Flegler (Shoulder), Tesi Niu (Ankle), Kodi Nikorima (Calf)

Suspended: none

Canberra Raiders

Injured: Pasami Saulo (Back), Jamal Forgarty (Biceps), Corey Horsburgh (Groin), Zac Hosking (Shoulder), Corey Harawira-Naera (Seizure/medical)

Suspended: none

Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders Predicted Lineups

Redcliffe Dolphins

Backs: Trai Fuller, Jamayne Isaako, Jake Averillo, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Bostock, Anthony Milford, Isaiya Katoa

Forwards: Jesse Bromwich, Mark Nicholls, Euan Aitken, Jeremy Marshall-King, Max Plath, Cornelly Lemuelu

Interchange: Josh Kerr, Ray Stone, Kurt Donoghoe

Reserves: Jarrod Wallace, Oryn Keeley

Canberra Raiders

Backs: Jordan Rapana, Nick Cotric, Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Kaeo Weekes, Xavier Savage, Ethan Strange

Forwards: Josh Papali'i, Danny Levi, Joseph Tapine, Ata Mariota, Elliott Whitehead, Morgan Smithies

Interchange: Trey Mooney, Tom Starling, Simi Sasagi, Emre Guler

Reserves: Peter Hola, Albert Hopoate

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders Prediction

Prediction: Dolphins win by 5 points