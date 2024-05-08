Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Prediction & Betting Tips: NRL Round 10 2024

The Redcliffe Dolphins and the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles meet on Thursday in the opening game of NRL Round 10. Both sides will be fighting to gain a top-4 spot. This is expected to be a tight match with a 1-12 point margin.
With the Sea Eagles still licking their wounds from their recent loss to the Raiders and the Dolphins trying to break the spell of inconsistency that has plagued them this season, both sides will be desperate for a victory.
It's the perfect matchup to open up round 10, and we’re here with our prediction and betting tips.
Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Head-to-Head Record
Form
Dolphins (WLWLW)
- Round 9: Cowboys 26-28 Dolphins
- Round 8: Dolphins 14-18 Knights
- Round 7: Eels 16-44 Dolphins
- Round 6: Broncos 28-14 Dolphins
- Round 4: Dolphins 26-16 Tigers
Sea Eagles (WDWWL)
- Round 9: Sea Eagles 24-26 Raiders
- Round 8: Sea Eagles 32-18 Eels
- Round 7: Titans 30-34 Sea Eagles
- Round 6: Warriors 22-22 Sea Eagles
- Round 5: Sea Eagles 32-18 Panthers
H2H
The sides have met once (9/6/23), with the Sea Eagles winning 58-18.
Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Match Details
Match: Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Date: May 9 2024
Start Time: 7:50 pm AEST
Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Preview
Both teams are incredible when it comes to attack and aggression, but Manly falls behind significantly in defensive consistency.
The Sea Eagles faced the Raiders last week, losing 26-24 despite having a 20-0 lead, further proof of their poor defense. Their defenders looked exhausted and beaten. This weakness will likely be exposed further in their upcoming match against the Dolphins.
There’s also been a trend of the Sea Eagles losing after securing a half-time lead, which also happened when they faced the Warriors, except that it ended in a draw. If they can’t keep their defense on for the entire match, there’s little chance of them beating the Dolphins.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, are fresh off a win against the North Queensland Cowboys, but it's unlikely to give them the morale boost they desperately need. The Dolphins have been following wins with losses and can’t seem to find consistency. If we strictly follow the trends, they could lose on Thursday, especially against a Manly side that just lost after a four-game win streak.
On the bright side, Herbie Farnworth will be making a return, bringing an attack boost and his defense skills in the center position. If the Dolphins can put significant pressure on Manly’s defense while maintaining aggression, they could walk away with a win.
Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Prediction
Prediction: Dolphins by 4 points
Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Betting Tips
H2H
Dolphins $2.05
Sea Eagles $1.77
- Dolphins to win by 1-12
- Either team win by 1-12
- Dolphins over 21.5
- Jamayne Isaako anytime tryscorer
- Jamayne Isaako first tryscorer