Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Prediction & Betting Tips: NRL Round 10 2024

The Redcliffe Dolphins and the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles meet on Thursday in the opening game of NRL Round 10. Both sides will be fighting to gain a top-4 spot. This is expected to be a tight match with a 1-12 point margin.

With the Sea Eagles still licking their wounds from their recent loss to the Raiders and the Dolphins trying to break the spell of inconsistency that has plagued them this season, both sides will be desperate for a victory.

It's the perfect matchup to open up round 10, and we’re here with our prediction and betting tips.

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Head-to-Head Record

Form

Dolphins (WLWLW)

Round 9: Cowboys 26-28 Dolphins

Round 8: Dolphins 14-18 Knights

Round 7: Eels 16-44 Dolphins

Round 6: Broncos 28-14 Dolphins

Round 4: Dolphins 26-16 Tigers

Sea Eagles (WDWWL)

Round 9: Sea Eagles 24-26 Raiders

Round 8: Sea Eagles 32-18 Eels

Round 7: Titans 30-34 Sea Eagles

Round 6: Warriors 22-22 Sea Eagles

Round 5: Sea Eagles 32-18 Panthers

H2H

The sides have met once (9/6/23), with the Sea Eagles winning 58-18.

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Match Details

Match: Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Date: May 9 2024

Start Time: 7:50 pm AEST

Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Preview

Both teams are incredible when it comes to attack and aggression, but Manly falls behind significantly in defensive consistency.

The Sea Eagles faced the Raiders last week, losing 26-24 despite having a 20-0 lead, further proof of their poor defense. Their defenders looked exhausted and beaten. This weakness will likely be exposed further in their upcoming match against the Dolphins.

There’s also been a trend of the Sea Eagles losing after securing a half-time lead, which also happened when they faced the Warriors, except that it ended in a draw. If they can’t keep their defense on for the entire match, there’s little chance of them beating the Dolphins.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are fresh off a win against the North Queensland Cowboys, but it's unlikely to give them the morale boost they desperately need. The Dolphins have been following wins with losses and can’t seem to find consistency. If we strictly follow the trends, they could lose on Thursday, especially against a Manly side that just lost after a four-game win streak.

On the bright side, Herbie Farnworth will be making a return, bringing an attack boost and his defense skills in the center position. If the Dolphins can put significant pressure on Manly’s defense while maintaining aggression, they could walk away with a win.

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Prediction

Prediction: Dolphins by 4 points

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Betting Tips

H2H

Dolphins $2.05

Sea Eagles $1.77

Dolphins to win by 1-12

Either team win by 1-12

Dolphins over 21.5

Jamayne Isaako anytime tryscorer

Jamayne Isaako first tryscorer