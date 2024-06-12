South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 15, 2024

The Brisbane Broncos, having suffered consecutive losses in the previous weeks, will attempt to regain their footing when they travel to face South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium on Friday, June 14, in the NRL Round 15.

The Broncos lost to the Gold Coast Titans in Round 12 and to the Cronulla Sharks in Round 14. In both games, they gave up an eight-point first-half lead, marking their first back-to-back losses this season.

The 2023 Grand Finalists are currently in eighth place and are struggling to move up the ladder due to recent results. Brisbane aim to end their losing streak at the venue where they lost the 2023 Grand Final.

The home team, South Sydney, has been in good form compared to their opponents. The Rabbitohs have won their last two games, each coming on either side of a bye. They won against Parramatta Eels in Round 12 and had a big 46-12 victory over the Gold Coast Titans in Round 14.

Despite their recent resurgence, the Rabbitohs are still down near the bottom of the ladder in 16th position. A third consecutive win could further lift them out of the NRL cellar. They will be bolstered by the return of captain Cameron Murray, who had been sidelined with a hip injury since Round 9.

South Sydney will rely on fullback Latrell Mitchell, who has scored 48 points in his last four games, to deliver once again. While the Broncos have won four of the last five games against the Rabbitohs, the Rabbitohs are currently on an upward trajectory and are likely to continue in such fashion with a win.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos Form Guide

South Sydney Rabbitohs Form Guide (LLLWW): The South Sydney Rabbitohs are 16th in the NRL ladder.

Brisbane Broncos Form Guide (LWWLL): The Brisbane Broncos are eighth in the NRL ladder.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos Team News

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Injured: Siliva Havili (Calf), Jye Gray (Ankle), Tyrone Munro (Collarbone), Campbell Graham (Sternum), Tevita Tatola (Foot), Lachlan Ilias (Leg), Dean Hawkins (Quad)

Suspended: none

Brisbane Broncos

Injured: Reece Walsh (Concussion), Jesse Arthars (Jaw), Ben Te Kura (Lisfranc), Adam Reynolds (Biceps)

Suspended: none

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos Predicted Lineups

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Backs: Cody Walker, Jacob Gagai, Taane Milne, Alex Johnson, Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton, Richard Kennar

Forwards: Jai Arrow, Davvy Moale, Damien Cook, Sean Keppie, Michael Chee Kam, Keaon Koloamatangi

Interchange: Thomas Burgess, Cameron Murray, Peter Mamouzelos, Tallis Duncan

Reserves: Adam Christensen, Chase Chapman, Liam Le Blanc, Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Dion Teaupa

Brisbane Broncos

Backs: Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Tristan Sailor, Corey Oates, Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo, Deine Mariner

Forwards: Billy Walters, Joran Riki, Patrick Carrigan, Brendan Piakura, Corey Jensen, Payne Haas

Interchange: Xavier Willison, Jack Gosiewski, Tyson Smoothy, Kobe Hetherington

Reserves: Isreal Leota, Martin Taupau, Flecther Baker, Josiah Karapani

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos Prediction

Prediction: South Sydney Rabbitohs to win by 14 points