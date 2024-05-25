South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 12, 2024

The South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Parramatta Eels meet at the Accor Stadium on Saturday night for the final game of the NRL round 12.

This match is a peculiar one that involves two sides who can’t seem to catch a break this season. The Eels have lost their last four games, while the Rabbitohs have lost their last five.

Both sides are going through intense changes. Parramatta will be bringing in new coach Trent Barrett while bidding goodbye to Brad Arthur. Similarly, South Sydney will look forward to the return of Wayne Bennett as the coach.

Ben Hornby, interim coach for the Rabbitohs, has yet to see his team win a game, but there have been improvements. Their last game against the Cowboys saw the Rabbitohs fall short by six points, their lowest losing margin this season.

The Eels, meanwhile, experienced a humiliating defeat to the Melbourne Storm, a loss that ended Brad Arthur’s leadership. They were absolutely outclassed, getting outscored 32-6 in the second half.

The Eels won the last meeting between the two sides but fell short in four matches against the Rabbitohs before that, losing by large margins each time. This time, the Rabbitohs will look to avenge their last loss to Parramatta and secure a much-needed win, while the Eels could remain outside the winning circle for another round.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Head-to-Head

South Sydney Rabbitohs Form Guide: (LLLLL) The Rabbitohs are 17th in the NRL rankings.

Parramatta Eels Form Guide: (WLLLL) The Parramatta Eels are 14th in the NRL rankings.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Team News

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Injured: Cody Walker (calf), Cameron Murray (hip), Campbell Graham (sternum), Tevita Tatola (foot), Jye Gray (ankle), Dean Hawkins (quad), Richard Kennar (knee), Lachlan Ilias (leg), Tyrone Munro (collarbone)

Suspended: none

Parramatta Eels

Injured: Mitchell Moses (foot), Clinton Gutherson (knee), Haze Dunster (foot), Ofahiki Ogden (pectoral)

Suspended: none

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Predicted Lineups

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Backs: Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Taane Milne, Michael Chee Kam, Jacob Gagai, Jack Wighton, Dion Teaupa

Forwards: Davvy Moale, Damien Cook, Sean Keppie, Jacob Host, Jai Arrow, Keaon Koloamatangi

Interchange: Peter Mamouzelos, Tallis Duncan, Siliva Havili, Thomas Burgess

Reserves: Izaac Itupou Thomson, Matthew French

Parramatta Eels

Backs: Blaize Talagi, Maika Sivo, Will Penisini, Sean Russell, Bailey Simonsson, Daejarn Asi, Dylan Brown

Forwards: Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Joey Lussick, Junior Paulo, Shaun Lane, Bryce Cartwright, J’maine Hopgood

Interchange: Makahesi Makatoa, Joe Ofahengaue, Kelma Tuilagi, Brendan Hands

Reserves: Luca Moretti, Morgan Harper

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Parramatta Eels Prediction

Prediction: Rabbitohs by 8 points