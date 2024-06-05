St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 14, 2024

St. George Illawarra Dragons will look to inflict more pain on Wests Tigers when they meet this Friday (June 7) at WIN Stadium in the opening fixture of the NRL Round 14. The Dragons approach this clash full of confidence after a massive win over defending premiers, Perinth Panthers last week.

St. George Illawarra were 10-0 down at halftime against the Panthers but rallied back to 22-10 for their sixth win of the campaign. This week they play a Tigers side who are winless in eight matches, making them overwhelming favorites. Also, the Dragons will be bolstered by the returns of Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax and Jaydn Su'A from State of Origin games.

The Tigers, meanwhile, were not in action last week and will be fully energized as they fight to end their losing streak. They are 16th in the standings, the same points as bottom-placed South Sydney (eight) which means a third consecutive wooden spoon could be looming.

Coach Benji Marshall would be glad to have Brent Naden and Justin Olam back from suspension. Both experienced centres would add more bite to West Tigers' attack against the Dragons.

However, it must be stated that the Dragons have had the better of the Tigers in recent times with four wins in their last five meetings, which includes a 24-12 victory in Round 6. The odds are fully stacked against West Tigers on paper and on the field of play, therefore, a win would be a long shot.

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers Head-to-Head

St. George Illawarra Dragons Form Guide (LLWLW): St. George Illawarra Dragons are 12th in the NRL table.

Wests Tigers Form Guide (LLLLL): The West Tigers are 16th in the NRL table.

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers Team News

St. George Illawarra Dragons

Injured: Cody Ramsey (Illness), Jack Bird (Ankle), Hame Sele (Shoulder), Corey Allan (Knee)

Suspended: none

Wests Tigers

Injured: Adam Doueihi (Knee), Junior Tupou (Foot), Starford To'a (Hamstring), Isaiah Papali'i (Ankle), John Bateman (Pectoral), Latu Fainu (Hamstring)

Suspended: David Klemmer, Aidan Sezer

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers Predicted Lineups

St. George Illawarra Dragons

Backs: Tyrell Sloan, Sione Finau, Mosese Suli, Max Feagai, Matthew Feagi, Jesse Marschke, Kyle Flanagan

Forwards: Jack De Belin, Francis Molo, Jacob Liddle, Luciano Leilua, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Tom Eisenhuth

Interchange: Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Blake Lawrie

Reserves: Zac Lomax, Ben Hunt, Michael Molo, Christain Tuipulotu, Jaydn Su'A, Fa'amanu

Wests Tigers

Backs: Alex Lobb, Charlie Staines, Justin Olam, Lachlan Galvin, Jayden Sulivan, Jahream Bula, Solomon Alaimalo

Forwards: Apisai Koroisau, Alex Twal, Alex Seyfarth, Justin Matamua, Stefano Utoikamanu, Samuela Fainu

Interchange: Fonua Pole, Reuben Porter, Sione Fainu, Brent Naden

Reserves: Jordan Miler, Asu Kepaoa, Kit Laulilii, Solomaona Faataape, Tallyn Da Silva

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers Prediction

Prediction: St. George Illawarra Dragons win by 10 points.