Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys Prediction, Preview, Team News and More: NRL Round 13, 2024

Sydney Roosters have a chance to record their fifth win in six matches on Sunday, June 2. However, to achieve this feat, they must overcome the North Queensland Cowboys at the Allianz Stadium in the NRL Round 12.

The Rooster returned to winning ways last week with a convincing 44-16 victory over the Canberra Raiders. In Round 11, they lost to the Cronulla Sharks, which ended a three-game winning streak.

The Cowboys won their last two games against the Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs, and are gunning for a third consecutive win. A win over the Roosters could see Todd Payten's side leap into the top eight.

However, with both sides missing a handful of big players to State of Origin selections, this tie bores down to who has a better squad depth. The Roosters are without Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, and Spencer Leniu. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will miss Tom Dearden, Reuben Cotter, Murray Taulagi, Valentine Holmes, Jeremiah Nanai, and Reece Robson.

Last term, the Cowboys ended a five-game losing streak to the Roosters. Nonetheless, with a good number of their key players unavailable due to State of Origin duty, it is difficult to see them avoiding defeat this time around.

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys Team Head-to-Head

Sydney Roosters Form Guide (WWWLW): The Sydney Roosters are eighth in the NRL table.

North Queensland Cowboys Form Guide (LLLWW): The North Queensland Cowboys are 13th in the NRL table.

Home Team vs Away Team Team News

Sydney Roosters

Injured: Billy Smith (Ankle), Michael Jennings (Triceps), Egan Butcher (Knee), Connor Watson (Throat)

Suspended: none

North Queensland Cowboys

Injured: Coen Hess (Knee), Zac Laybutt (Knee), Tom Chester (Hamstring), Semi Valmei (Ankle), Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (Achilles)

Suspended: none

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys Predicted Lineups

Sydney Roosters

Backs: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Fetalaiga Pauga, Dominic Young, Joseph Manu, Luke Keary, Sam Walker

Forwards: Victory Radley, Nat Butcher, Terrell May, Brandon Smith, Naufahu Whyte, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Interchange: Blake Steep, Siua Wrong, Sandon Smith, Sitili Tupouniua

Reserves: Michael Jennings, Zach Dockar-Clay

North Queensland Cowboys

Backs: Kyle Feldt, Jake Clifford, Chad Townsend, Tom Chester, Scott Drinkwater, Vilami Vailea, Braidon Burns

Forwards: Heilum Luki, Jake Granville, Jordan McLean, Thomas Mikaele, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Griffin Neame

Interchange: Sam McIntyre, Harrison Edwards, Jason Taumalolo, Jamal Shibasaki

Reserves: Jaxon Purdue, Thomas Duffy

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys Team Prediction

Prediction: Sydney Roosters win by 20 points