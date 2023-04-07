AFL facing massive controversy as alleged leaked Jack Crisp Snapchat video of ‘bit of a party’ goes viral

Collingwood Football Club player Jack Crisp is the latest to be in trouble for an off-field incident.

The details of exactly what has transpired are unknown as there are many theories.

However, sevennews.com states that the online video circulating has Crisp reportedly referencing illicit drugs. The Crisp incident comes just months after fellow Collingwood player Jack Ginnivan was banned under the illicit drugs policy.

Ginnivan was suspended for the first two rounds of the AFL season and fined $5,000. As the investigation into what Crisp has allegedly done continues, the midfielder has continued to play and was part of the Collingwood side that lost to the Brisbane Lions on Thursday night.

The video that has been seen online can be seen below.

Warning: NSFW Language

As Channel 9's Footy Classified stated, outlets are not sure if the leaked images of Crisp were from a long time ago or if they are recent. We also do not know if they were taken and then distributed with Crisp's consent either.

This isn't ideal for the Pies as first Ginnivan and now Crisp appear to be caught up in incidents that could derail Collingwood's good start to the AFL season.

Jack Crisp plays vs. Brisbane after viral video incident

AFL Rd 4 - Brisbane v Collingwood

Despite the video that alleged to have Crisp referencing illicit drugs, the Pies midfield was named to play in Thursday night's blockbuster against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba.

The incident would clearly play on the midfielder's mind and he was rather quiet when looking at his stats compared to his usual standards.

Jack Crisp finished with just 15 disposals and a goal as Collingwood suffered their first defeat of the AFL season, losing by 33 points to the rampaging Lions.

Just what will come out of the AFL's investigation into the allegations in the video regarding Jack Crisp is unknown, but it hasn't been the best of times for Collingwood Football Club.

