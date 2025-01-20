BWF Indonesia Masters 2025: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and prize money

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jan 20, 2025 08:55 IST
Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2025 Badminton Tournament - Source: Getty
Preview for the Indonesia Masters (Image Source: Getty)

After an exciting week at the India Open, badminton action will move to Jakarta for the 2025 Indonesia Masters. India will field a strong contingent in the competition, with the nation's shuttlers in the hunt for their first title of 2025.

Leading the charge will be Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The duo registered back-to-back semifinal finishes at the Malaysia and India Open and will be hoping to go the distance in Jakarta this week.

Meanwhile, India's singles campaign will be spearheaded by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. Sindhu made her season debut at the Indian Open last week and reached the quarterfinals where she fell short to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in three games. Meanwhile, Sen has had a forgettable start to his year, having made first-round exits in Malaysia and India.

also-read-trending Trending

The rest of the Indian singles campaign in Indonesia features Priyanshu Rajawat, Anupama Upadhyay, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malvika Bansod. Meanwhile, outside of Rankireddy and Shetty, the nation's doubles challenge will be backed by Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, and Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto.

Indonesia Masters 2025: Where to watch

Fans excited to watch the action in Indonesia can tune in to BWF’s official YouTube channel BWF.TV for a live stream of the competition. You can also keep track of the scores on bwfbadminton.com.

Indonesia Masters 2025: Schedule

Round of 32: January 21 & 22

Round of 16: January 23

Quarterfinals: January 24

Semifinals: January 25

Finals: January 26

Order of play and times for all matches will be updated on a day-to-day basis on the official tournament website — bwfbadminton.com.

Indonesia Masters 2025: Prize Money

The Super 750 in Jakarta comes with a total purse of US $475,000. Singles winners will receive $35,625, while runners-up will walk away with $18,050. Meanwhile, on the doubles end, titlists will be awarded $37,525, while second-place finishers will receive $18,050.

Edited by Parag Jain
