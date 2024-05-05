“She's [PV Sindhu] somebody who knows how to kind of prepare for something big like this” - HS Prannoy ahead of the Paris Olympic 2024

With the qualification window now closed, there is a lot of anticipation building up for the Paris Olympics 2024, especially among badminton enthusiasts in India. India has seven shuttlers set to represent the nation in Paris. Currently ranked World No. 9, HS Prannoy is the country’s highest-ranked men’s singles player and is a big hope for an Olympic medal in Paris.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Prannoy shared his insights on India’s chances for a medal in badminton at the Paris Olympics. He also spoke about the women’s team’s performance at the Badminton Asia Team Championship and how two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu’s big-match mentality could play an important role in her winning a third Olympic medal.

Reflecting on the current state of Indian badminton, HS Prannoy expressed optimism, stating:

“Yes, I think from a badminton perspective, we are at a very good spot where we have a bunch of players who are performing at the highest level.”

However, he emphasized the need for consistency in performances, recognizing it as a vital key to success, particularly in the Olympics.

“I would say that yes, we need to be consistent in our performances; that is one thing we might be slightly lacking, so I think that's going to be the vital key in the next few months, especially getting into the Olympics."

HS Prannoy also commended the remarkable performance of the Indian team, particularly in the BATC team event, highlighting the significant progress made in team events over the past few years.

“I would say the effort in the girls in the BATC team event was incredible out there to go out there and win the BATC team event kind of showed that we have come a long [way], especially in team events, especially in the last few years, especially the last two-three years, we have been performing really well as a team," he continued.

He attributed this success in the team events to the collective effort of the players and how they are enjoying themselves much more, putting in their 100 percent, and are motivated to perform well in the team events.

“I think that credit goes to a lot of people out there. I think a lot of players, I would say, are able to enjoy team events much more than before and kind of put in their 100% for the team events. I think that structure has entirely made things where you feel that you want to really play well for the team.”

Speaking about his fellow teammate, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy lauded her track record in major tournaments and spoke about her ability to excel in big events.

“I think Sindhu is somebody who has definitely played really well in especially bigger events, and already having two medals and getting into the third Olympics, I'm sure that she's somebody who knows how to kind of prepare for something big like this.” Prannoy said.

“I think anything can happen” - HS Prannoy on India’s chances at winning a medal in badminton at the Paris Olympics 2024

India has seven shuttlers in contention for a medal at the Paris Olympics: three singles players—Prannoy, himself, Lakshya Sen, and PV Sindhu—and two doubles pairs—Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in the women’s doubles category and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the men’s doubles category.

As the Olympics inch closer, HS Prannoy emphasized the significance of the upcoming months for all players, acknowledging the pressure and the opportunities that come with competing at such a prestigious event.

“I think for the other players, I think everybody, I think it is going to be a big big three-four months for all of them," Pronnoy continued.

Prannoy also went on to say that, unlike any other tournament, the pressure at an event like the Olympics is different and could play a factor in how players perform.

“Once you're in Paris, I think anything can happen out there. I think the pressure is entirely different,” he remarked.

He concluded with optimism, expressing confidence in the abilities of his fellow countrymen to showcase their best skills and potentially win a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“So I think there are chances for each one of us to kind of go out there and showcase our best skills,” Prannoy concluded.