"We are not in a comfortable stage in the qualification ranking” - Lakshya Sen on race against time to qualify for Paris Olympics

Lakshya Sen recently spoke about his mental and physical preparation ahead of upcoming tournaments that could help him qualify for the Paris Olympics.

As the countdown to the Paris Olympics intensifies, the world of badminton is witnessing fierce competition for the coveted spots in the upcoming games. Only the top 16 shuttlers (excluding the universality quota shuttlers) will secure their place.

The battle for qualification is also restricted to just two players per country. HS Prannoy, ranked 8th, almost seems to have cemented the first spot from India, with the second spot remaining up for grabs. India's ace men’s singles shuttlers, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, currently ranked 17 and 24 respectively, are eyeing this prestigious position.

Lakshya Sen recently expressed his determination to clinch the coveted spot in an interview with PTI before his departure to Kuala Lumpur.

"To secure the spot, I still have to work a little harder in terms of getting good results, and once that is done, the qualification won’t be an issue," Sen remarked.

He added that his main concern is to continuously reach the last few rounds of tournaments until the qualification period ends in April.

“As of now, we are not in a comfortable stage in the qualification ranking. I would like to improve my ranking and come in the top-10 by the end of qualification,” he added.

Reflecting on his performance in 2023, Lakshya Sen acknowledged that he was not at his best due to a lack of preparation and fitness work.

Lakshya Sen on his preparation for the upcoming tournaments

The Indian shuttler participated in 21 tournaments in 2023, securing victory only at the Canada Open. He also faced 11 first-round defeats during the same period.

Lakshya Sen acknowledged that the demanding schedule limited his preparation opportunities. But he also highlighted the last six weeks as a period of focused training, leading to improved fitness levels.

In this period, Sen has also worked on sharpening his strokes from the backcourt, increasing his overall on-court confidence. He also acknowledged the need for constant evolution in his game, emphasizing the importance of varying his attack and incorporating deception to keep opponents guessing.

“When you play higher-ranked players, the opponents start reading your game, and they don’t allow you to attack like before. When you play those many matches and there are so many videos, people tend to read your favorite shots, which I use when I am in good position. So, people are ready for my game,” he said.

Sen said that his preparation was helping him feel more confident on the court, adding:

“I feel more confident now. With all that I have done in the last few weeks, I am hoping it will help me in the next 2-3 months, especially physical fitness the work that I have put in.”

Sen's coach and father, DK Sen, also shared insights into the strategic aspects of his son's game. Recognizing the fierce competition at the international level, DK Sen stressed the importance of unpredictability.

"Lakshya needs to be unpredictable. International badminton is extremely competitive, matches are very close, and the difference between players is by inches," he commented.

DK Sen concluded:

“I feel he needs to mix it up by playing more slices, attacking tosses, and slow drops. He needs to be unpredictable, there has to be a surprise element in his game.”

Lakshya Sen will next be in action in the Malaysia Open Round of 32 against China's Weng Hongyang.