As the Paris Olympics 2024 draws near, Indian shuttlers are gearing up to make their mark on the grandest stage of them all. With high hopes, the Indian contingent is setting its sights on Olympic glory in badminton.

Ace shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa, along with her partner Tanisha Crasto, recently secured their spot in the women's doubles event at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Ranked as India's highest duo at World No. 20, their qualification has added to the optimism surrounding India's chances at the Summer Games.

Expressing her confidence in the Indian contingent, Ashwini emphasized the strength of the team, particularly in men's doubles with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty leading the charge. With the World No. 1 duo's stellar performances and multiple tournament victories, the prospect of clinching a medal in badminton seems promising.

Speaking to ANI, the veteran said:

"Currently, definitely yes. We have, like, one of the best doubles pairs in men's doubles who have qualified. Satwik and Chirag are world no. 1 due to the fact that they have qualified for the Olympics and won so many tournaments. We are looking at getting a medal there and having said that, Sindhu is a two-time Olympian.

"We have got two men singles who qualified for the Olympics for the first time and, of course, are going in for my third Olympics. I think it is pretty exciting to be a part of a contingent that is so strong and so full of possibilities for winning an Olympic medal."

Ashwini Ponnappa feels excited to be a part of Paris 2024 contingent

Reflecting on India's past achievements in badminton at the Olympics, which include three medals, Ashwini highlighted the potential for changing the color of the medal in Paris. With PV Sindhu's two Olympic medals and Saina Nehwal's historic bronze, the Indian contingent aims to add to its tally of Olympic honors.

On this, Ponnappa further commented:

"I think we have a very strong shot of that. We do have a very strong shot of having to change the color of the medal at the Olympics, especially since we have gotten a lot of wins in the past couple of months in men's doubles. So, yes, the expectations are pretty high."

For Ashwini Ponappa, Paris 2024 marks her third appearance at the Olympics, signifying her enduring commitment to the sport. Expressing her excitement to partner with Tanisha Crasto, Ashwini emphasized their journey together, culminating in Olympic qualification.

She concluded:

"I am very happy, grateful and excited to be participating at my third Olympics. Tanisha and I have played for a little over a year. We started January last year and it is very exciting because, at that point of time, the Olympics really seemed far away and to be here today having qualified. I am really eager and looking forward to my third Olympics."