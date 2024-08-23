Who is Suhas Yathiraj? All you need to know about the Indian para-badminton player competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Suhas Yathiraj, who currently holds the World No. 1 ranking in the men’s singles SL4 category, is one of India's most accomplished para-athletes.

With the Paris 2024 Paralympics approaching, India is set to send its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes, including 32 women, to the event. Among these athletes is Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, a top para-badminton player who has made headlines not only for his achievements in sports but also for his distinguished career as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

He will be competing in the men’s singles and mixed doubles SL4 categories at the upcoming Paris Paralympics, aiming to add a gold medal to his already impressive list of accolades.

Trending

Suhas Yathiraj gained international attention during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where he secured a silver medal in the men’s singles SL4 category, becoming the only IAS officer in India to win a Paralympic medal.

His story is one of perseverance and excellence, both on the court and in his professional life. As he gears up for Paris 2024, Suhas Yathiraj is not just a medal contender but also an inspiration to many.

Suhas Yathiraj's career in brief

Suhas Yathiraj was born on July 2, 1983, in Hassan, Karnataka. His early education took place across various locations in Karnataka due to his father’s government job, with most of his secondary education completed at DVS Independent College in Shivamogga. Suhas later graduated with distinction in Computer Science and Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, in 2004, showcasing his academic prowess.

In 2007, Suhas joined the IAS, quickly rising through the ranks to hold key administrative positions in Uttar Pradesh, including as the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Prayagraj.

Despite his demanding career, Suhas never let go of his passion for badminton. His hard work and commitment to the sport paid off in 2016 when he made history by becoming the first Indian bureaucrat to win a professional international badminton championship at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships in Beijing, where he clinched gold in the men’s singles SL4 category.

Suhas Yathiraj's achievements on the international stage are extensive. In addition to his Paralympic silver medal from Tokyo 2020, he has also won gold medals at the 2024 World Championships in Pattaya and the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. His consistent performances have earned him the top spot in the BWF Para-Badminton World Rankings, where he currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the men’s singles SL4 category, surpassing French para-badminton star Lucas Mazur.

Suhas’s contributions to sports and public service have been recognized with numerous awards, including the prestigious Arjuna Award and Uttar Pradesh’s highest civilian honor, the Yash Bharti, which he received in 2016. He is also supported by the GoSports Foundation through its Para Champions Programme, which has been instrumental in his success on the global stage.

As Suhas Yathiraj prepares for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, he will have the expectations of a nation behind him. His journey to a top-ranked para-badminton player and respected IAS officer showcases his spirit and dedication. All eyes will be on him as he competes in Paris, where he will look to add further success to his extraordinary career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback