Who is Krishna Nagar? All you need to know about the Indian para-badminton player competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Para-badminton player Krishna Nagar is all set to embark on a journey to defend his title at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Krishna enters the competition as the defending champion having clinched gold in men's singles SH6 category at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Krishna, a son of a physiotherapist, was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At the age of two, he was diagnosed with dwarfism. The doctors told his parents that not much could be done and a surgery would also be of no use.

A constant battle against bullying thus ensued for young Krishna. To overcome the taunts on his small stature, he started getting involved in sports, hoping it would help him grow taller. In 2017, Krishna found his passion in badminton. What started as a fun activity in college, eventually led to him taking up the sport professionally.

Krishna Nagar started training under coach Yadvendra Singh and soon tasted success. At the 2018 Nationals in Varanasi, he won two gold medals (in both singles and doubles). Standing tall at 4'5", his journey as a rising star began.

He soon moved his training base to Lucknow. There, he started training under the head coach of India's para-badminton team and Dronacharya awardee, Gaurav Khanna. But, soon after his heroics at Tokyo 2020, Krishna suffered an emotional setback with the passing of his mother.

However, Krishna looks to put all the setbacks behind and aims to impress in Paris.

A look at the numerous silverware in Krishna Nagar's cabinet ahead of Paris 2024 Paralympics

At just 25-years-old, Krishna Nagar has already won the most prestigious of silverware from around the world. From Paralympics to Para Asian Games, he has won it all. He is currently ranked World No.3 in men's singles rankings.

A Khel Ratna awardee, Krishna announced himself to the world with a bronze at the 2018 Para Asian Games in Jakarta. He then clinched two medals (a bronze and a silver) at the 2019 World Para Badminton Championships.

After winning the precious gold medal in Tokyo, Krishna Nagar went on to win a silver at the 2023 Para Asian Games in Hangzhou. He then clinched yet another gold at the 2024 World Championships and would now want to repeat history in Paris.

