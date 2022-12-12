“Jesus she's faster than any ball player” – Fans react to the time Simone Biles ran bases like a pro baseball player

Simone Biles is known to be nothing less than a force of nature in the world of athletic gymnastics. The 25-year old gymnast has monopolized gymnastics competitions ever since her international debut at the age of 16 in 2013 at the American Cup. She is now considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time.

Her vicious twists and turns prove her skills in the air, but it seems she has skills on the ground too, which many found surprising! Earlier this year, a video surfaced that saw Biles show off her baseball skills! Wreathed in the Cleveland Guardians' attire, Simone Biles swung the bat, made a sweet connection and took off like the wind!

broddie  @broddie__ That one time Simone biles played baseball That one time Simone biles played baseball 💨 https://t.co/S9nfUxBkV3

Simone Biles' fans react

The video was received with a hoard of positive comments, many reiterating the same point that her run to first base from home base after the strike was exemplary! One fan took to the social media platform to state that Simone Biles was "faster than any ball player" that they have seen!

Nick J @nicky_j87 @broddie__ Jesus she's faster than any ball player I've seen run the bases haha @broddie__ Jesus she's faster than any ball player I've seen run the bases haha

While there is no questioning Biles' athletic ability in artistic gymnastics, people just didn't expect her to have such sheer speed! A Twitter user pointed out that Simone Biles runs so fast that once she hits the ball, there is no chance of catching her, while others just digitally capslock-screamed their surprise with Biles' run!

Although gymnastics is not seen as a running sport, it is to be noted that floor exercises and vaults require the athlete to build up a decent amount of momentum by sprinting. This allows them to leap higher into the air and perform twists and turns with ease. A Twitter user pointed out that the gymnastics sprint is powerful!

Apart from the run, something else can be noticed in the video: the enthusiasm displayed by Simone Biles during the hit and the run! She looked ultra-focused on home base, ready to give the ball a smack! Her run spoke of her excitement and the little hop, clap and smile towards the end portrayed her as just another person having fun playing the sport! The simplicity is something to admire!

Some users took humorous routes, mentioning they were expecting some gymnastic movements at the end of that run, considering the way she took off!

Ailurophile #IBelieveTaraReade🌹 @marbethflies @broddie__ I expected her to use the baseman as a vaulting table and just go right over him..... @broddie__ I expected her to use the baseman as a vaulting table and just go right over him.....

This isn't the first time Biles has been seen on the baseball field. She is known to often go out to the games with her fiancée, NFL star Jonathan Owens. In 2016, she threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros game, she also pitched in 2017 at the Cleveland Guardians' (previously 'Indians') game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Biles throws the first pitch Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Indians, 2017 (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

She has become a very welcome figure on the baseball field, as she always performs a signature flip before throwing out the first pitch!

Biles' career

Biles is the proud owner of seven Olympic medals, of which four are gold. She is the most successful gymnast of all time at the World Championships, with 19 titles, and a total of 25 podium finishes! She is one of the world's most influential athletes and people cannot wait to see her back!

