Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 24

The 6th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will hit the road for a college basketball showdown against the 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide bring a three-game winning streak into this matchup but will need more than momentum to beat the surging Razorbacks.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been climbing up the NCAA rankings and have jumped into the top 25 for the first time this season. They have won seven of their last eight games, putting together an impressive 9-4 conference record.

Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

College Basketball Bets Today: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks betting odds, lines and over/under

Justin Smith #0 of the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a close call in their last game, narrowly defeating the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 82-78. Nonetheless, a win is a win, and the Crimson Tide improved to 13-1 in SEC play and 18-5 overall.

The Crimson Tide are now victorious in three straight games, holding a strong lead in the conference standings.

The Arkansas Razorbacks, while three-and-a-half games behind the lead, enter this matchup in second place of the SEC. However, with home-court advantage, they are a real threat for an upset in Wednesday's matchup.

Alabama Crimson Tide

After numerous displays of excellence throughout the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide have earned the 6th rank in the NCAA. As the frontrunners to win the SEC tournament, they will need to make a statement on Wednesday and outperform the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The players to watch for Alabama are guards Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr. Combining for 27.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, this backcourt duo has done it all thus far.

Shackelford, a sophomore, is leading all scorers with 14.5 points per game on 40% shooting. Meanwhile, Petty leads the Alabama Crimson Tide in rebounding,

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks have hit their stride after a rocky start to SEC play, climbing all the way to second place. They recently took down the No. 10 Missouri Tigers, but the Alabama Crimson Tide will be an even tougher challenge.

The players to watch for Arkansas are Moses Moody and Justin Smith. The two are combining for 29 points per game, helping the Razorbacks in their rise to the top.

Moody, a 6'6" freshman, should be doing most of the scoring, but Smith's presence in the paint could have a huge impact.

Odds:

Alabama Crimson Tide: +1 (-110)

Arkansas Razorbacks: -1 (-110)

Moneyline:

Alabama Crimson Tide: --

Arkansas Razorbacks: --

Over/Under:

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction

With the home-court advantage, the Arkansas Razorbacks are favorites in this matchup. They present a very strong offense and can certainly overpower the Alabama Crimson Tide defensively. However, the Crimson Tide guards present a dangerous combination for any defense and should put up big numbers on Wednesday.

We expect lots of offense in this matchup, likely enough to cover the over, and the Alabama Crimson Tide to cover as a one-point underdog.