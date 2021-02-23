Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Prediction & Match Preview - February 24, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 6th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will hit the road for an SEC conference battle with the 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide have won three straight games, maintaining the top spot in the SEC standings. The Razorbacks, on the other hand, sit just behind them, bringing an impressive 9-4 record into Wednesday's college basketball showdown.

Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide have an impressive 14-1 conference record

The Alabama Crimson Tide will hope to keep their hot streak rolling on the road when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Advertisement

The Crimson Tide carry a dominant 14-1 conference record and have already clinched the top seed for the upcoming SEC Tournament.

With the Alabama Crimson Tide are three-and-a-half matches ahead of the Razorbacks in the standings, they can play a relaxed game and expect a lot of offense from their talented shooters.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been on fire recently, but their defense has been inconsistent. If the Crimson Tide produce with their usual speed and efficiency on Wednesday, they should have the advantage on the road.

Key Player - Jaden Shackelford

Sophomore sensation Jaden Shackelford has been the top producer for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season.

The 6'3" guard is averaging 14.5 points and 4 rebounds per game, carrying the load for an impressive Alabama squad.

After scoring a career-high 27 points in his previous game, Jaden Shackelford will once again have his number called upon against the Razorbacks.

Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted Lineup

F John Petty Jr., F Jaden Shackelford, G Joshua Primo, G Herbert Jones, G Alex Reese

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Advertisement

Arkansas v Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks have found their groove and are victorious in four straight games as well as seven of their last eight matches. With their recent upset victory over the 10th-ranked Missouri Tigers, the Razorbacks find themselves among the top 20 teams in the NCAA.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been powered by their star guards, Moses Moody and J.D. Notae, and average an incredible 82 points of team offense per game. They will present an intriguing matchup for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they try to defend their home court.

Key Player - Moses Moody

The key to the Arkansas Razorbacks' offense is freshman guard Moses Moody. The 6'6" sharpshooter is averaging a team-leading 16 points and 5.6 assists per game on 44% shooting.

Moses Moody plays with a lot of poise. He’s never flustered or rushed out there & I really love that aspect of his game. Gets run off the line then calmly attacks & goes with the floater. pic.twitter.com/Bnrsw6CIJy — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) February 17, 2021

Moody has tallied 13 or more points in each of his last five games but will need a career performance to keep pace with the Crimson Tide.

With his Razorbacks on the rise, Moses Moody could be the key to a huge upset against Alabama on Wednesday.

Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Jalen Tate, F Justin Smith, F Connor Vanover, G J.D. Notae, G Moses Moody

Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction

With the Arkansas Razorbacks on their home court, this game will likely be very close until the final buzzer.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have demonstrated their reign over the SEC, accumulating an impressive 13-1 conference record heading into Wednesday's matchup. The Arkansas Razorbacks must come out of the gates with offense and outlast the talented shooters of Alabama for an upset victory.

The advantage, nonetheless, will go to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road as they play for their 19th victory of the season.

Where to watch Alabama vs Arkansas

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.