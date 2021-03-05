Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Alabama Crimson Tide have dominated the SEC and are looking forward to the conference tournament as the top-seed. They will play their final game of the regular season on Saturday as they head to Athens for an SEC matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide have won back-to-back games, carrying a 15-2 conference record.

Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, March 6th, 2021, 2 PM ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

Jordan Bruner #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been consistent all season, never losing twice in a row and accumulating an impressive 20-6 overall record. They are averaging just under 80 points per game thus far, representing the top offense in the SEC.

As they head to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide can play a very relaxed game with the conference title already clinched.

The Alabama Crimson Tide should have a huge advantage on the road, as the Georgia Bulldogs defense has struggled against SEC opponents.

Key Player - Jaden Shackelford

With just one game remaining in the regular season, Jaden Shackelford is looking to finish his season strong and prepare for a tournament run.

The sophomore is averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game, shooting an impressive 41% from the field.

. @AlabamaMBB Jaden Shackelford:



"I feel good about our momentum. Our guys are pumped up. We've got to treat every game like we're trying to go 1-0 each time out." — Roger Hoover (@Roger_Hoover) March 1, 2021

In his last game, Shackelford put in an impressive performance, with a game-high 23 points on 50% shooting.

The skilled sophomore will be a key player for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they prepare for the postseason.

Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted Lineup

F John Petty Jr., F Jaden Shackelford, G Joshua Primo, G Herbert Jones, G Alex Reese

Georgia Bulldogs Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs carry a 14-10 overall record

The Georgia Bulldogs have struggled to string together wins in SEC play, sitting in 10th place with a 7-10 conference record. They suffered a 21-point loss to South Carolina in their last game, allowing 91 points on the defensive end.

With the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide coming to town, the Bulldogs will need a very strong team performance if they are going to win. Georgia have talented players, but their defense has hindered their progress this season.

Key Player - Sahvir Wheeler

As the top scorer and passer on the Georgia Bulldogs, Sahvir Wheeler will need a great outing at home on Saturday.

The 5'10" sophomore uses his tremendous quickness and ball-handling to create space and scoring opportunities.

Wheeler will likely be matched up with Jaden Shackelford, making his production on both ends of the floor a crucial factor.

The Bulldogs could jump one spot in the standings with a win, but they will need a solid performance from Sahvir Wheeler.

Georgia Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F P.J. Horne, F Tounmani Camara, G Sahvir Wheeler, G Justin Kier, G Tye Fagan

Alabama vs Georgia Prediction

The Georgia Bulldogs will need a prime performance to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With just two SEC losses to their name, the Crimson Tide have established themselves as the top contenders in the conference. They should have a considerable advantage on the road as they play for their 21st win of the season.

Where to watch Alabama vs Georgia

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.