Alabama Crimson Tide vs Oklahoma Sooners Prediction & Match Preview - January 30, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 9th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are taking their 10-game winning streak on the road to face the 24th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners for an SEC/Big 12 showdown this weekend.

The Crimson Tide defended the top spot in the SEC with an 11-point victory over Kentucky in their last matchup. The Sooners have built a winning streak of their own and are victorious in each of their last four matchups.

This battle between two of college basketball's top 25 teams could be close until the final buzzer.

Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oklahoma Sooners - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

Alabama v Kentucky

The Alabama Crimson Tide have held on to the number one spot in the SEC with the help of their explosive offense and lock-down defense. Their offense is led by some outstanding guard play, with John Petty Jr. taking the point.

The Crimson Tide have taken the SEC by storm since opening conference play, going a perfect 9-0 and holding a three-game lead over the second-placed LSU Tigers.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have not played a ranked opponent in seven games, making the Oklahoma Sooners a great test for them.

Key Player - John Petty Jr.

John Petty Jr. is the key player for the Alabama Crimson Tide when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

The senior guard is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game but has run into a bit of a drought lately.

John Petty Jr. was feeling it last night vs. LSU #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Neny842KsT — Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) January 20, 2021

Petty has been held to an average of just 11 points in his last two games with 3 turnovers.

When the Crimson Tide travel to take on the Sooners, John Petty Jr. will hope to regain the hot hand and lead his team to a big conference win.

Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted Lineup

F John Petty Jr., F Jaden Shackelford, G Joshua Primo, G Herbert Jones, G Alex Reese

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

Oklahoma v Virginia

The Oklahoma Sooners have shocked the college basketball world with back-to-back upset wins over top 10 opponents. They outlasted the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks with a 7-point victory last Saturday before shocking the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in a 1-point thriller on Tuesday.

Strength of schedule remains very difficult for the Sooners as they return to their home court for a battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Oklahoma Sooners will be hoping to keep their great momentum rolling and take down another top 10 opponents with a victory on Saturday.

Key Player - Austin Reaves

With a combined 39 points in his last two games, star guard Austin Reaves will once again get the call to bring some magic to the Oklahoma Sooners' offense.

This season, the senior guard has averaged a team-leading 15.8 points to go with 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

He made this OVER THE BACKBOARD 😳 pic.twitter.com/jUKeFiBSe1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2021

Austin Reaves has been reaching deep into his bag of tricks during the Sooners' winning streak, displaying his talent as a shooter and defender.

The Oklahoma Sooners will need another big night from Reaves to keep pace with this explosive Alabama Crimson Tide offense.

Oklahoma Sooners Predicted Lineup

F Kur Kuath, F Alondes Williams, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon, G Austin Reaves

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction

This is truly one of the most evenly matched games of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have continuously shut down attempts to knock them off the top of the SEC standings. The Oklahoma Sooners, on the other hand, have been shocking many of their opponents with a fast-paced offense and outstanding shooting.

I predict a very close, high-scoring battle and an Alabama Crimson Tide victory with the help of a big comeback performance from guard John Petty Jr.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Oklahoma

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.