Alabama Crimson Tide vs South Carolina Gamecocks Prediction & Match Preview - February 9, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

NCAA college basketball season is slowing coming to it's conclusion. It was a tough Saturday night for the Alabama Crimson Tide (15-5, 10-1 SEC) as they went down 65-68 against the Missouri Tigers. It was their second defeat in 3 games, having completed a 10-game win streak prior to that.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will look to redeem themselves and get back to winning ways, when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC) on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Gamecocks come into this match after recording a huge upset against the No. 22nd ranked Florida. However, in their last match against Mississippi State, they were sent back to ground, following a 75-59 loss. Both teams will enter the matchup hoping to end their losing run and get back some semblance of form.

Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Game Cocks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 9, 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

Alarm bells were ringing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, when they went down to the Missouri Tigers earlier this week, recording their 1st loss of the season. The team trailed throughout the game but did try to come back in the last 13 minutes, but it just wasn't enough to get the job done.

Nate Oats' team went on a 10 game winning streak before suffering this mini slump in recent datys. The team will be eager to get over those defeats and return to winning ways when they take the court against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Alabama Crimson Tide loss to Missouri should serve as a wake-up call for the program. Once March Madness starts, they can't afford to have such lapses in concentration.

Key Player -- Jahvon Quinerly

The starter turned back-up role player is still given the minutes that he deserves. The sophomore guard scored 12 points in 21 minutes against Missouri Tigers. His presence on the floor during the final moments of the game shows how much trust coach Martin still has in the Villanova transfer. His control of the floor and playmaking ability, coming off the bench, was something the team lacked in their starting back-court.

Expect Mr. Quinerly to have a very productive game coming into Tuesday's match when the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Columbia, South Carolina.

Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted Lineup

F John Petty Jr., F Jaden Shackelford, G Joshua Primo, G Herbert Jones, G Alex Reese

South Carolina Gamecocks Preview

The South Carolina Gamecocks will really need to lock-in if they want to pull off this upset. What's been the most frustrating issue for this team is that they've had to deal with so many cancellations/postponements to their games, especially in the early phase of the season. The team hacancelationsions and 2 postponments right at the start of their season, making it difficult for the players on the roster to build that chemistry. Fast forward to now -- the team ranks near the bottom of SEC standings at No. 11.

But, despite all of that, South Carolina Gamecocks 72-66 win against Florida, before the recent loss to Mississippi St., was encouraging. The team's win over the nations No. 22 ranked team in the country was something coach Martin will need to review if he wants to do the same against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

FINAL | Mississippi State wins, 75-59. #Gamecocks remain home and face No. 10 Alabama (15-5, 10-1 SEC) Tuesday night at 6:30 ET on the SEC Network. — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) February 6, 2021

Key Player -- AJ Lawson

Introducing you to the 47th member in program history of the 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-point club, Mr. AJ Lawson. 🇨🇦 ⚡️#Gamecocks // #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/qVeumx5DPt — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) February 6, 2021

The South Carolina Gamecocks guard is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assist for the season. He scored 22 points in the win against Florida and 13 against Mississippi State. Lawson, the junior guard, will need to use his sharp shooting skills against the Alabama Crimson Tide, if his team are going to get anything from the match.

The Canadian guard also reached the 1,000 point milestone for his South Carolina Gamecocks career.

The team will need Lawson to show up on Tuesday in order to inflict an upset on Alabama Crimson Tide in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted Lineup

F Wildens Leveque, F Justin Minaya, G Jermaine Couisnard, G AJ Lawson, G Seventh Woods

Alabama vs South Carolina Gamecocks Prediction

The game will be close in the beginning, but we expect Alabama Crimson Tide to pull away in the second half. The team is motivated and eager to get back to their winning ways starting Tuesday. Expect a long streak of wins from the Alabama Crimson Tide after Tuesday's content.

The two defeats suffered against Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma would have woken the Alabama Crimson Tide. They look ready to get back in action to dominate the South Carolina Gamecocks in this matchup.

Where to watch Alabama vs South Carolina

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.com