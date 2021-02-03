Arizona State Sun Devils vs Colorado Buffaloes Prediction & Match Preview- February 4, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the Colorado Buffaloes for a PAC-12 battle on Thursday.

The Sun Devils had a rough six-game losing streak after a strong start to the college season but have shifted momentum and won their last two fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are staying competitive in the PAC-12, sitting in 4th place with a 7-4 record against conference opponents.

Match Details

Fixture: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Colorado Buffaloes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 4th, 2021, 11 PM ET

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado

Arizona State Sun Devils Preview

The Arizona State Sun Devils started their season by winning four of their first six games, with one of the losses coming to the 3rd-ranked Villanova Wildcats. Since that start, they have lost six of eight games and find themselves in 8th place of a very competitive PAC-12 conference.

With wins in their last two games, the State Sun Devils seem to be returning to their winning ways but will be tested on Thursday with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are led by guard Remy Martin, with Marcus Bagley doing a fantastic job in the paint. They will truly need a full team performance in order to outlast a tough Colorado squad on the road.

Key Player - Remy Martin

Remy Martin is the scoring leader for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The senior guard is averaging 18 points and 4.2 assists per game thus far, facilitating the offense of ASU game after game.

a man of many talents.



with last night's performance, Remy Martin passes Jumpin' Joe Caldwell for 11th on ASU's all-time scoring list

Martin has produced quite the career with the Arizona State Sun Devils, recently taking sole possession of 11th place among the program's all-time scorers.

If Remy Martin is able to continue his strong offensive output, the Sun Devils could find themselves on the right side of this matchup with Colorado.

Arizona State Sun Devils Predicted Lineup

F Marcus Bagley, F Jalen Graham, F Kimani Lawrence, G Josh Christopher, G Remy Martin

Colorado Buffaloes Preview

The Colorado Buffaloes have been improving as a program over the last few years, having once again entered the conversation for a PAC-12 title this season. They enter this matchup with a 13-5 overall record, winning seven games against conference opponents.

Offensively, the Buffaloes have put together strong team performances and average 75.4 points per game on the season. When their defense is able to hold strong, they have great success.

With Remy Martin and the Arizona State Sun Devils coming to town, this will be no small task.

Key Player - McKinley Wright IV

Colorado Buffaloes' guard McKinley Wright IV has been putting together a very solid season in his final year of college.

The senior is averaging a team-leading 14.8 points and 5.7 assists per game. Both of these are currently career-high numbers for Wright as he prepares for battle with ASU.

McKinley Wright just became the first ever Buff to record 600 assists

McKinley Wright IV will be guarding Arizona State Sun Devils' guard Remy Martin for the key matchup of the game.

This battle of the two star guards in their final year is sure to provide some entertaining basketball in what should be a close game.

Colorado Buffaloes Predicted Lineup

F Evan Battey, F Jeriah Horne, G Eli Parquet, G D'Shawn Schwartz, G McKinley Wright IV

ASU vs Colorado Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes' two losses in their last eight games have come by a combined margin of 7 points. The Buffaloes are either winning or are within striking distance.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have not had the same success this season but appear to have found their rhythm over the last couple of games.

This game should be close, but I would give a slight advantage to McKinley Wright and the Colorado Buffaloes for a victory on Thursday.

Where to watch ASU vs. Colorado

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.