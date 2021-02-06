Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes Prediction & Match Preview - February 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host their conference foe, the Arizona Wildcats, in a Pac-13 showdown. Both teams will be fighting hard for a win as they are hoping to push for a March Madness tournament bid.

The Buffaloes are just two and a half games out of first place in the conference but are coming off a disappointing loss to the Utah Runnin' Utes in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats have lost two of their last three games, but if they can earn a victory on Saturday night, they will move into third place in the PAC-12, ahead of the Buffaloes.

Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6th, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes Preview

The Colorado Buffaloes squandered a 19-point lead in their previous loss to the Utah Runnin' Utes. It was a big setback for the Buffaloes, who previously won six of their last seven games and were closing in on first place of the PAC-12.

Here is what head coach, Tad Boyle, has to say after his team's loss:

This loss is not going to affect our confidence. I truly, truly believe that. But it’s got to piss us off. It’s got to piss our guys off enough where they say, ‘You know what? This is never going to happen again.’ We’ve got to get an edge to us

Hopefully, that edge will help the Colorado Buffaloes with their rebounding. The Buffaloes have been out-rebounded in five of their conference games this season.

In fact, three of them have been in their last three consecutive games. It is the first time they have lost the rebounding battle in three straight games since 2005, via The Denver Post.

The Colorado Buffaloes will need to be more aggressive on the boards and lock in defensively to avoid another collapse against the Arizona Wildcats.

Key Player - McKinley Wright IV

McKinley Wright IV has been the Colorado Buffaloes' most consistent player this season. He is leading the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game on 49.8% shooting.

In addition to Wright's ability to score, he gets the rest of his teammates involved, averaging 5.7 assists.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle has said on many occasions there is not another point guard in the country he’d rather have than McKinley Wright IV. https://t.co/yfraLRcPcz — Denver Post Sports (@DPostSports) January 26, 2021

However, the senior guard scored under his season average against the Arizona Wildcats in their first matchup this season and shot a poor 33%.

If the Colorado Buffaloes are to come away with a victory on Saturday, Wright will need to score 15+ points continue to be a playmaker for his teammates.

Colorado Buffaloes' Predicted Lineup

F Jeriah Horne, F Evan Battey, G D'Shawn Schwartz, G Mckinley Wright IV, G Eli Parquet

Arizona Wildcats Preview

Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with teammates

The Arizona Wildcats had easily their worst performance of their season in their last game against the Utah Runnin' Utes losing 73-58. Head coach, Sean Miller, kept it honest in the press conference when asked about the loss:

They kicked our butt... And if our team isn’t a hard-playing, together group, we don’t have any room for error.

The Wildcats backcourt struggled all night. They combined to shot six of 26 from the field, and only one of the Wildcats' guards scored in double-digits, and that came during garbage time.

The physicality that the Utes played with was not something the Arizona Wildcats players were used to. They will need to toughen up to get back on track and knock off the Colorado Buffaloes.

Key Player - James Akinjo

James Akinjo is the key player for the Arizona Wildcats. The junior guard was phenomenal against the Colorado Buffaloes earlier this season, scoring 22 points and knocking down five three-pointers.

If Akinjo can produce another 20+ point game and lower his turnovers, an aspect of his game he has struggled with at times this season, the Arizona Wildcats will sweep the Colorado Buffaloes in the season series.

Arizona Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Azuolas Tubelis, F Christian Koloko, G James Akinjo, G Bennedict Mathurin, G Terrell Brown Jr.

Arizona vs Colorado Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are no stranger to each other. This will be their 10th game in a three-year stretch. The Wildcats lead the series 8-2 during that time.

However, according to ESPN's Power Index, the Buffaloes have a 73.9% chance of winning on Saturday. Expect McKinley Wright IV to have a big game and win his matchup over James Akinjo.

Where to watch Arizona vs Colorado

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One (FS1).