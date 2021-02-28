Arizona Wildcats vs Oregon Ducks Prediction & Match Preview - March 1, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oregon Ducks return home as they host the Arizona Wildcats for a PAC-12 battle. As college basketball's regular season winds down, teams are scratching for seeding in the conference tournaments.

With just three games remaining in their season, the Ducks are victorious in seven of their last eight and hold sole possession of third place. This will be the Wildcats' final game of the regular season and they will need a strong performance on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, March 1st, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon

_________________________________________________________________

Arizona Wildcats Preview

The Arizona Wildcats carry a 17-8 overall record

The Arizona Wildcats have put together a very solid season, improving to 11-8 against PAC-12 opponents with their latest victory over Washington. The Wildcats sit in 5th place in the conference standings after a rough patch midway through the season, but seem to have recovered nicely.

Advertisement

The Wildcats are averaging an impressive 76 points of team offense per game, featuring four starters averaging double-digits in scoring. The Arizona offense should match that of the Oregon Ducks, but their defense will be in question.

If their defenders are able to hold off the barrage of buckets from the Ducks, the Wildcats could find themselves on top.

Key Player - James Akinjo

The biggest factor for the Arizona Wildcats offense has been James Akinjo all season long. Averaging a team-high 15 points and 5.2 assists per game, Akinjo has displayed tremendous playmaking ability every time he has stepped on the floor.

Akinjo is heating up recently, averaging 20 points on 45% shooting in his last three games. The junior guard will be matched up with Oregon Ducks' star guard Chris Duarte, a tough matchup for any guard in the PAC-12.

Arizona Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Azuolas Tubelis, F Ira Lee, G Bennedict Mathurin, G James Akinjo, G Terrell Brown Jr.

_________________________________________________________________

Oregon Ducks Preview

The Oregon Ducks are 11-4 against PAC-12 opponents

Advertisement

The Oregon Ducks continued their strong season with a victory over the California Golden Bears to improve to 16-5 overall. The Ducks hold the third spot in the PAC-12, but could threaten the 2nd place USC Trojans with a win on Monday.

With the benefit of playing on their home court, the Ducks should enter this matchup prepared for an offensive shootout. The Oregon Ducks are averaging 73 points of offense this year, three less than their rival Wildcats.

Key Player - Chris Duarte

The Oregon offense has run through Chris Duarte all year and he has not disappointed. The Dominican Republic native is knocking down baskets with incredible efficieny, shooting 42% from three and 53% overall thus far.

Duarte leads the Ducks in scoring, tallying 17.2 points per game, but his defense could be his best tool. The talented senior is leading all Ducks with 37 steals and 18 blocks through 18 games. This defensive prowess could be just what the Ducks need to edge the Arizona Wildcats on Monday.

Oregon Ducks Predicted Lineup

F Eric Williams Jr., F Eugene Omoruyi, G Chris Duarte, G L.J. Figueroa, G Amauri Hardy

Advertisement

_________________________________________________________________

Arizona vs Oregon Prediction

The Oregon Ducks have stayed in the hunt with consistent offense and should put that on display on Monday. With the Arizona Wildcats gripping on to fifth place in the PAC-12, they will need a very strong performance to prevent another drop in the standings.

Oregon should have a slight advantage on their home court, but will need a strong outing on both ends to beat this talented Arizona Wildcats team.

Where to watch Arizona vs Oregon

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.