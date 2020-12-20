Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - December 21, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball 

Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, December 21, 2020, 8PM ET

Venue: Paul J. Meyer Arena at the Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

The No. 2 Baylor Bears will host the Arkansas-Pine Bluf Golden Lions on Monday night in what should be a one-sided affair from start to finish. The Bears have looked unstoppable this season, remaining undefeated through their first five games. This should serve as a game for the Baylor bench to get some solid minutes, and in turn give the starters some rest before they go back to conference play.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Preview

Arkansas-Pine Bluff v Iowa State

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, representing the SWAC conference, have had a forgettable start to their 2020-21 season. The Golden Lions lost their first five games of the year before securing their first victory. The Golden Lions will need a tremendous performance on offense and defense if they want to compete with the Baylor Bears.

Key Player - Shaun Doss Jr

Shaun Doss Jr.'s performance thus far has been a high-note for the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, carrying a game average of nearly 16 points and 5 rebounds into this matchup with the Baylor Bears.

Bitter Moments Have Purpose ....⏳ pic.twitter.com/6P4Grm5c1A — Shaun Doss Jr (@DossShaun) October 27, 2019

Shaun Doss Jr., listed at 6 feet, 5 inches, will be starting at point guard for the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Monday night. His teammates will look to him for a spark against this top-tier Baylor Bears' defense.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Predicted Lineup

Markedric Bell, Terrance Banyard, Joshuwan Johnson, Jalen Lynn, Shaun Doss Jr

Baylor Bears Preview

Kansas v Baylor

The Baylor Bears should be looking forward to Monday night as a chance to develop their team as a whole. There is a great likelihood that the Bears will win this game by more than 20 points, so this can be a perfect chance for the Baylor starters to get their work done in the first half and relax for the rest of the game. Expect Baylor head coach Scott Drew to get his bench some minutes early, and if the game goes according to plan, keep his bench on the court as much as possible.

Key Player - MaCio Teague

Baylor Bears sharpshooter MaCio Teague should have a big night against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Teague's shooting consistency has been outstanding thus far and only seems to be improving as the year goes on.

Today's @BaylorMBB Play of the Day against UCA, MaCio Teague going Coast-to-Coast and putting the defense in the #SpinCycle. pic.twitter.com/XS4IXQ1Ucg — Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) November 5, 2019

MaCio Teague has shown tremendous athleticism, ball-handling, and long range shooting this season, and has found himself on many watch-lists for the Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year award. Teague is averaging 14 points and 4 rebounds per game, and boasts a 45 percent overall field goal percentage.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Flo Thamba, Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital

UAPB vs. Baylor Prediction

This game should realistically be out of reach before halftime. The Baylor Bears enter the game with a top-5 ranked offense and a defense that limits opponents to under 65 points per game. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will need to play nearly perfect basketball, and perhaps get a little lucky to beat this Baylor team. I predict Baylor wins by a huge margain.

How to watch UAPB vs. Baylor

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.