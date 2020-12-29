Arkansas Razorbacks vs Auburn Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - December 30, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Auburn Tigers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC showdown on Wednesday night. Both teams will be looking to crack into the AP top 25 with a win in their SEC season opener.

Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Auburn Tigers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 30th, 2020, 5 PM ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

The Arkansas Razorbacks went to 8-0 on the year after a win against Abilene Christian without their head coach, Eric Musselman, who was out with a COVID-19-related issue.

Perfect at Bud to begin the season. pic.twitter.com/VakRoZWILq — Arkansas Razorback Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 23, 2020

The Razorbacks have been explosive on offense this season, averaging 80 points per game, and have even put up 142 points in a game. All five of the Arkansas starters are averaging 9.9 or more points per game.

To remain undefeated and earn a win in their SEC opener, the Razorbacks will need to continue their aggressive offensive play and look to get production from every player on the roster.

Key Player - Justin Smith

Mississippi Valley State v Arkansas

Justin Smith is the key player for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The senior forward is averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.

Smith will need to notch up his play to win against the Auburn Tigers and their talented front-court.

Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted Lineup

F Jalen Tate, F Justin Smith, F Connor Vanover, G Desi SIlls, G Moses Moody

Auburn Tigers Preview

The Auburn Tigers finished their final non-conference game with a win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Tuesday night.

The 6-2 Tigers will need to take care of the ball to succeed against the undefeated Razorbacks. They are averaging 16.5 turnovers a game, putting them in the bottom 15% of division one.

To have a chance against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Auburn Tigers will need to make better decisions on offense.

Key Player - Jaylin Williams

Fort Myers Tip-Off

Jaylin Williams is the key player for the Auburn Tigers against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The sophomore forward is averaging 10.8 points a game on 53.7% scoring.

Williams will need to become more aggressive on offense and control the paint to give the Auburn Tigers a chance to start their SEC play 1-0.

Auburn Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Jaylin Williams, F JT Thor, G Devan Cambridge, G Allen Flanigan, G Justin Powell

Arkansas vs Auburn Prediction

The Arkansas Razorbacks will beat the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night and will go 9-0 on the year. The Razorbacks' aggressive offense will take advantage of the turnovers that the Tigers give up.

Where to watch Arkansas vs Auburn

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.