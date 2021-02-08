Arkansas Razorbacks vs Kentucky Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - February 9, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Arkansas Razorbacks will head to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC showdown. Kentucky are in desperate need of a win as they have already matched the record for most losses under coach John Calipari in a season, with seven games still remaining on the schedule.

On the other hand, Arkansas has won four of their last five games and sit at a respectable 13-5 for the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 9, 7 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Davonte Davis of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to continue their impressive five-game stretch as they continue to battle for an NCAA Tournament consideration with less than 30 days left of the regular season.

In the latest game, the Razorbacks were incredible on the defensive end of the ball, holding Mississippi State to just 30.6% from the floor and forcing 26 turnovers in their 61-45 victory.

Arkansas Razorbacks' head coach, Eric Musselman, has never had an issue getting his team up and ready for a big game. Prior to the tipping off against the Bulldogs, coach Musselman was dressed up in a UPS outfit, telling the team, "be like UPS, we have to deliver."

He also hung up hundreds of defensive rebounding signs in the locker room and around campus - the Razorbacks led the rebounding battle 45-34.

Check out a clip of the pre-game speech via a tweet from Musselman himself:

Thanks @Sedano and Jackie MacMullen for covering our pre game motivation from last game! Glad we didn't cost anyone points 🤣 @AroundtheHorn pic.twitter.com/PkRdjxLHnX — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) February 5, 2021

Key Player - Davonte Davis

Davonte Davis is the key player for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Davis was on the bottom of the depth chart earlier this season, playing as little as five minutes in certain outings.

However, since SEC play has begun, the freshman guard is averaging 21 minutes and was a starter in the last game against Mississippi State.

Arkansas freshman Davonte Davis has seen a steady increase in playing time since the start of SEC play. Now, he's finding himself trusted in critical roles down the stretch of games... #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (FREE)https://t.co/VK4dHmPwns pic.twitter.com/jzilypvZeF — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) February 1, 2021

Davis has scored a total of 36 points in the last three games for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He will need to have another double-digit outing and bring his high-energy to help his team earn their fifth straight SEC win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Predicted Lineup

F Justin Smith, F Connor Vanover, G Davonte Davis, G Jalen Tate, G Moses Moody

Kentucky Wildcats Preview

John Calipari, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Kentucky Wildcats continue to look for answers, as they suffered another second-half collapse in their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, 82-71.

John Calipari is beginning to reach his wits' end with his young side. Here is what he had to say after their sixth loss in seven games:

"This team can paint the picture that they want, but not if you continue to have the same things happen... We've got to get together and be about each other, especially if you aren't playing well."

Kentucky have now lost at least three games consecutively for the third time this season. If they are to paint a new picture in the final stretch of the season, they will need to improve their three-point shooting. Against the Volunteers, the Wildcats went 23.5% from behind the arc bringing their season average down to 29.8%.

Key Player - Keion Brooks Jr.

Despite the loss, Keion Brooks Jr. had a career night against the Volunteers. He scored 23 points and collected 11 rebounds off the bench.

Brooks Jr. is one of the only returning players for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, as he returned for his sophomore season after exploring the option to leave early for the NBA draft.

If the Kentucky Wildcats are to turn things around against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Brooks Jr. will need to continue his impressive play.

Kentucky Wildcats' Predicted Lineup

F Olivier Sarr, F Isaiah Jackson, G Davion Mintz, G Devin Askew, G Brandon Boston Jr.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Match Prediction

Unlike the Kentucky Wildcats, the Arkansas Razorbacks are still hoping to earn a bid for the big dance come March. Expect them to come out with more energy and continue to be engaged defensively.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Arkansas Razorbacks have a 61.8% chance of winning.

Where to watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.