Arkansas Razorbacks vs South Carolina Gamecocks Prediction & Match Preview - March 2, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to maintain momentum as they hit the road for an SEC battle against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks have won six straight games on their way to second place in the SEC standings. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks have struggled during the college basketball season, carrying a dismal 4-10 record against SEC opponents.

Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021, 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Arkansas Razorbacks guard #11 Jalen Tate

After a huge upset over Alabama and a strong victory over LSU, the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking like contenders for an SEC title. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been throwing up staggering numbers, averaging 82.4 points per game.

The Arkansas Razorbacks should be able to handle this struggling South Carolina Gamecocks squad and leave with their seventh win. With just two games remaining in their schedule, the Razorbacks are looking like favorites to secure the second spot in the SEC.

Key Player - Moses Moody

After recording 13 or more points in each of his last seven games, Moses Moody will hope to maintain his form on Tuesday and keep his Arkansas Razorbacks rolling.

The skilled freshman is averaging a team-leading 16.6 points per game on 43% shooting this year.

Moses Moody: I’ve been saying it all season long. I want all of us at Arkansas to be remembered here as winners. I’m going to keep saying it. — John R Nabors 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BuzzJohnNabors) February 25, 2021

Moody has also displayed outstanding game sense, showcasing his rebounding ability from the guard position with great effectiveness.

With another strong showing from Moses Moody, the Arkansas Razorbacks should cruise to a road victory.

Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted Lineup

F Jalen Tate, F Justin Smith, F Connor Vanover, G J.D. Notae, G Moses Moody

South Carolina Gamecocks Preview

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin

The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a dismal season, carrying a 6-12 overall record into Tuesday's matchup. They have scored just 72 points per game on offense, featuring three players in double-digit scoring.

Despite the Gamecocks' struggles, they can still play spoiler to the top teams in the conference. They hold very little chance at an SEC title in 12th place, but an upset victory would halt the Arkansas Razorbacks' momentum.

Key Player - AJ Lawson

The key to victory for the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday could be AJ Lawson. With an average of 17.4 points per game on 41% shooting, the junior guard should provide a great matchup for Moses Moody.

AJ LAWSON WITH THE POSTER pic.twitter.com/0pjj5j6aka — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) February 20, 2019

Lawson has also been impressive on the defensive end, recording a team-high 29 steals through 18 games. The sharpshooting guard will need to have a career night on Tuesday.

South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted Lineup

F Justin Minaya, C Wildens Leveque, G Seventh Woods, G AJ Lawson, G Jermaine Couisnard

Arkansas vs South Carolina Prediction

As the Arkansas Razorbacks look to improve their winning streak to seven, their explosive offense should steal the spotlight. With the help of star freshman Moses Moody, the Razorbacks should overwhelm the South Carolina Gamecocks' defenders all night.

The Gamecocks have had real trouble dealing with SEC opponents and will likely experience more of the same on Tuesday. A significant advantage goes to the Razorbacks in this matchup.

Where to watch Arkansas vs South Carolina

The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.