Arkansas Razorbacks vs Tennessee Volunteers Prediction & Match Preview - January 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks for an SEC matchup on Wednesday night. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses to start the new year and are looking to get back on track.

The Volunteers were recently upset by Alabama but remained in the top ten of the AP poll.

Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Tennessee Volunteers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first conference loss of the season on Saturday to Alabama.

In the defeat, the Volunteers suffered their lowest point total of the season, scoring 63. Prior to the game against Alabama, they were averaging 83.67 points a game and scored over 100 points in two contests this season.

did not outscore our opponent tonight pic.twitter.com/9RQ6xpgb3m — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 3, 2021

Such a low-scoring performance for the Volunteers was not due to Alabama's defense but because of their poor shooting. They shot just 31.8% from the field, including a shocking 19% from three-point land.

To get back on track against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Tennessee Volunteers will need to be more efficient shooting the ball.

Key Player - Santiago Vescovi

Purdue v Tennessee

The key player for the Tennessee Volunteers is Santiago Vescovi. The sophomore was one of the only players with a decent game in their 2021 opener, scoring 13 points and converting on three shots from behind the arc.

If Vescovi can have another game where he scores above his season averages and gets help from his other teammates, the Tennessee Volunteers will go to 2-1 in the SEC.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

F Yves Pons, F Santiago Vescovi, G John Fulkerson, G Victor Baily Jr., G Josiah-Jordan James

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

The Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off their first loss of the season against the Missouri Tigers, 81-68.

The Tigers were the first ranked opponents that the Razorbacks have faced all year. Arkansas looked overwhelmed and shot a season-low 26.8% from the floor on 19-71 shooting.

Reset. Back to work. pic.twitter.com/ZV3MzZ3oKg — Arkansas Razorback Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 2, 2021

The Arkansas Razorbacks will have to quickly reset as they prepare for their second game in a row against a ranked opponent.

If the Razorbacks are still unable to shoot at a decent percentage against the Tennessee Volunteers, then it will show that their 9-0 start to the season was credited to the lack of competition.

Key Player - Connor Vanover

Mississippi Valley State v Arkansas

Connor Vanover is the key player for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The sophomore went 0-11 from the field against the Missouri Tigers and scored only four points.

If the Razorbacks have any shot at upsetting the Tennessee Volunteers, they will need production from every player on the court, and Vanover will need to play much better.

Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted Lineup

F Jalen Tate, F Connor Vanover, G Davonte Davis, G Desi Sills, G Moses Moody

Arkansas vs Tennessee Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers will gain their second win in the SEC this season after handling business against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Although the Razorbacks hold a better record than the Volunteers, they have much less talent.

Where to watch Arkansas vs Tennessee

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

