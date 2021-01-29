Auburn Tigers vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - January 30, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 2nd-ranked Baylor Bears will defend their home court as they host the Auburn Tigers for a Big 12/SEC showdown on Saturday.

The Bears have remained a top team in college basketball, eliminating any notion of an upset from their opposition. The Tigers, on the other hand, have been turning their season around after a rough start, most recently upsetting the 12th-ranked Missouri Tigers.

Match Details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers vs Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Paul J. Meyer Arena, Waco, Texas

Auburn Tigers Preview

The Auburn Tigers have won four of their last five games against SEC opponents

The Auburn Tigers found themselves in the last spot in the SEC after starting their conference schedule with four straight losses. They have, however, regrouped and refreshed their season, winning four of their last five games against SEC opponents.

The Tigers have been led by an explosive offense, which has scored 197 points over their last two games. This offensive prowess will be put to the ultimate test as the Baylor Bears enter the game with a top 20 defense in the NCAA.

Key Player - Sharife Cooper

After getting off to a late start to his season due to NCAA eligibility issues, Sharife Cooper has made his way into the starting lineup through great offensive production.

Cooper is averaging 22.3 points per game since joining the team on January 9th, providing the spark that the Auburn Tigers have needed to win games.

Sharife Cooper was a problem in Auburn’s upset over No. 12 Missouri 😤



28 PTS, 18-21 FT, 8 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/LjpC8mpxi0 — Bleacher Report CBB (@br_CBB) January 27, 2021

The 19-year-old freshman played a pivotal role in the Tigers' recent upset over Missouri, scoring a game-high 28 points to go along with 7 assists.

Sharife Cooper will need to have his best game yet if the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the mighty Baylor Bears on the road.

Auburn Tigers Predicted Lineup

F JT Thor, F Jaylin Williams, G Justin Powell, G Allen Flanigan, G Sharife Cooper

Baylor Bears Preview

The Baylor Bears rank among the top defenses in the country

The undefeated Baylor Bears continue to amaze with outstanding performances on both ends of the floor and huge margins of victory. In their last game against the Kansas State Wildcats, they outscored their opponents by 28 points in the first half and 20 in the second to secure a 107-59 victory.

While the Bears may be dangerous on the offensive end, their defense has been the difference-maker. With an average of 9.7 steals per game as a team, they rank among the top defenses in the country.

Key Player - MaCio Teague

The star guards of the Baylor Bears will need to outduel Sharife Cooper of the Auburn Tigers, leaving MaCio Teague as the key player for Saturday's matchup.

The 6-foot-4 senior has been the definition of consistency for the Bears, averaging 15 points per game on 47% shooting.

MaCio Teague (@_MrDoWork) is one of the best midrange players in all of college basketball.



He creates for himself off the bounce at a very high level at 1.33ppp via @SynergySST



CC: @CJMcCollum pic.twitter.com/kfIsN9Uf13 — Rem Bakamus (@RemFifteen) January 18, 2021

Most commonly filling into the shooting guard position, Teague has displayed tremendous playmaking ability from all parts of the floor.

As the Baylor Bears prepare to host the Auburn Tigers, they should be expecting a big night from their senior MaCio Teague.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

F Mark Vital, F Flo Thamba, G MaCio Teague, G Davion Mitchell, G Jared Butler

Auburn vs Baylor Prediction

The Auburn Tigers will present a worthy competitor when they travel to take on the Baylor Bears.

The Tigers have been picking up momentum, winning their last two games with back-to-back offensive outbursts. The Baylor Bears should have no fear, however, as they have proven to be a dominant force in the NCAA time and time again.

I predict a strong showing from MaCio Teague on the way to the Baylor Bears' 16th straight victory.

Where to watch Auburn vs Baylor

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.